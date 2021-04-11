Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has been a regular at Greensboro's Wyndham Championship

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, has played in six Wyndham Championships in Greensboro since he turned professional in 2013. He has registered three top 15 finishes.
Matsuyama's native country, Japan, will host the Olympics this summer, with the men's golf competition scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1. The 2021 Wyndham Championship will be Aug. 12-15.
Matsuyama's record at the PGA Tour stop at Sedgefield Country Club:
2020
Did not play
2019
Missed cut
2018
T11 (-14)
2017
Did not play
2016
T3 (-15)
2015
Missed cut
2014
Missed cut
2013
15th (-8)
Photos: 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in Greensboro
Wyndham Pro-Am 2015
Wyndham Pro-Am
Wyndham Championship first round
20160819g_spt_wyndham_hideki
20160821g_spt_Wyndham_Round3
20180816g_spt_proam_matsuyama 9
20180816g_spt_proam_matsuyama glasses
20180816g_spt_proam_matsuyama looks up
20180818g_spt_wyndham second round
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.