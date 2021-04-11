 Skip to main content
Masters leader Hideki Matsuyama has been a regular at Greensboro's Wyndham Championship
20180816g_spt_proam_matsuyama looks up (copy)

Hideki Matsuyama signing an autograph for a fan at the pro-am at the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Greensboro's Sedgefield Country Club.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters leader on the second nine at Augusta National Golf Club, has played in six Wyndham Championships in Greensboro since he turned professional in 2013. He has registered three top 15 finishes.

Matsuyama's native country, Japan, will host the Olympics this summer, with the men's golf competition scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1. The 2021 Wyndham Championship will be Aug. 12-15.

Matsuyama's record at the PGA Tour stop at Sedgefield Country Club:

2020

Did not play

2019

Missed cut

2018

T11 (-14)

2017

Did not play

2016

T3 (-15)

2015

Missed cut

2014

Missed cut

2013

15th (-8)

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

