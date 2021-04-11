Masters leader Hideki Matsuyama has been a regular at Greensboro's Wyndham Championship

Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters leader on the second nine at Augusta National Golf Club, has played in six Wyndham Championships in Greensboro since he turned professional in 2013. He has registered three top 15 finishes.

Matsuyama's native country, Japan, will host the Olympics this summer, with the men's golf competition scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1. The 2021 Wyndham Championship will be Aug. 12-15.

Matsuyama's record at the PGA Tour stop at Sedgefield Country Club:

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.