Max Ford has one-shot lead heading into final round of AJGA's Wyndham Invitational

Max Ford, the twin brother of last year’s Wyndham Invitational winner, David Ford, has put himself into position for the family to go back-to-back as champions.

Max shot a 1-under 69 in the third round on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club and has a one-shot lead heading into Friday’s final round.

Jean-Philippe Parr (71) and Nick Dunlap (71) are tied for second at 2 under after 54 holes. William Jennings (71) is fourth at even par for the tournament.

Max’ twin brother, David, who will play at North Carolina this fall, isn't in this year’s field. Max, who is headed to play golf at Georgia, tied for 15th at last year’s tournament.

Winston-Salem’s Sean Finan, the lone Triad golfer in the field, shot 82 on Thursday and missed the cut for the final round.

Forty-eight golfers out of the field of 72 made the cut for the final round.