McMichael reaches NCHSAA volleyball state final, but Bishop McGuinness, West Wilkes fall short
McMichael reaches NCHSAA volleyball state final, but Bishop McGuinness, West Wilkes fall short

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

Regional finals

Tuesday's results

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 3 North Lenoir 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21)

West

No. 8 Newton Foard 3, No. 3 West Wilkes 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-18)

State championship

At Green Level HS, Cary

Saturday's match

CLASS 2-A

McMichael (17-1) vs. Newton Foard (18-0), 10:30 a.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

