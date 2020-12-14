 Skip to main content
MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules
MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules

The MEAC announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday and revised its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what the schedules for all three sports look like for the N.C. A&T Aggies:

FOOTBALL

Feb. 27: S.C. State

March 6: N.C. Central

March 27: At S.C. State

April 3: At N.C. Central

April 17: MEAC championship game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jan. 2: At S.C. State

Jan. 3: At S.C. State

Jan. 16: Florida A&M

Jan. 17: Florida A&M

Jan. 23: At N.C. Central

Jan. 24: At N.C. Central

Feb. 6: S.C. State

Feb. 7: S.C. State

Feb. 20: At Florida A&M

Feb. 21: At Florida A&M

Feb. 27: N.C. Central

Feb. 28: N.C. Central

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Jan. 2: At S.C. State

Jan. 3: At S.C. State

Jan. 16: Norfolk State

Jan. 17: Norfolk State

Jan. 30: At N.C. Central

Jan. 31: At N.C. Central

Feb. 6: S.C. State

Feb. 7: S.C. State

Feb. 20: At Norfolk State

Feb. 21: At Norfolk State

Feb. 27: N.C. Central

Feb. 28: N.C. Central

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

