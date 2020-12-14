MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules

The MEAC announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday and revised its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what the schedules for all three sports look like for the N.C. A&T Aggies:
FOOTBALL
Feb. 27: S.C. State
March 6: N.C. Central
March 27: At S.C. State
April 3: At N.C. Central
April 17: MEAC championship game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Jan. 2: At S.C. State
Jan. 3: At S.C. State
Jan. 16: Florida A&M
Jan. 17: Florida A&M
Jan. 23: At N.C. Central
Jan. 24: At N.C. Central
Feb. 6: S.C. State
Feb. 7: S.C. State
Feb. 20: At Florida A&M
Feb. 21: At Florida A&M
Feb. 27: N.C. Central
Feb. 28: N.C. Central
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Jan. 2: At S.C. State
Jan. 3: At S.C. State
Jan. 16: Norfolk State
Jan. 17: Norfolk State
Jan. 30: At N.C. Central
Jan. 31: At N.C. Central
Feb. 6: S.C. State
Feb. 7: S.C. State
Feb. 20: At Norfolk State
Feb. 21: At Norfolk State
Feb. 27: N.C. Central
Feb. 28: N.C. Central
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!