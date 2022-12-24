Meet the 2022 HSXtra.com All-Area football team

The HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2022 season, compiled by Joe Sirera. Players were nominated and selected by area head coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RYAN STEPHENS

QB, 5-feet-9, 165 pounds, senior, Grimsley

Stepped in after transferring from Southeast Guilford in January and filled the big shoes of current James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett while accounting for 46 touchdowns. … A true dual-threat quarterback, Stephens completed 130 of 217 passes for 2,229 yards, with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions, while sharing the position with freshman Faizon Brandon for the first half of the season. … Rushed for 1,096 yards and 25 TDs on 149 carries and helped the Whirlies reach the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game and finish 15-1. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Plans to attend East Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LOGAN WRIGHT

DL, 5-feet-11, 285 pounds, senior, Dudley

Wright was a dominant force as a run-stopper and set a school record with 27 sacks, continuing the long tradition of great pass-rushers for the Panthers. … Had 65 solo tackles and 41 assists as Dudley went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Also forced two fumbles. … A three-time all-conference selection, Wright was named the Panthers’ outstanding defensive player in the Class 3-A state championship game as a junior and was the Mid-State 3-A’s defensive player as a senior. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Still undecided on where he will play college football.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB RYAN STEPHENS

See Offensive Player of the Year

JAIDEN EVANS

RB, 5-7, 165, senior, Eastern Guilford

Evans runs hard and plays much bigger than his listed size. … Really showed what he could do during the Wildcats’ run to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs, rushing for 913 yards and 13 TDs in the postseason. … Finished the season with 1,658 yards despite missing the first three games with a shoulder injury. … Set a school single-season record with 25 rushing TDs and the Eastern Guilford career mark with 37 as the Wildcats went 9-5. … Two-time All-Mid-State 3-A. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior.

MITCHELL SUMMERS

RB, 5-7, 150, sophomore, Grimsley

Summers provided the running complement to All-Area quarterback and Ryan Stephens and All-Area receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor. … Used his low center of gravity and wrestling strength to break tackles on almost every run as the Whirlies went 15-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Led area rushers with 2,135 yards and did it on 259 carries (8.2 ypc) with 25 touchdowns on the ground. … Also caught a TD pass. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

TERRELL ANDERSON

WR, 6-3, 185, junior, Grimsley

A big, physical target on the outside or in the slot who also had the speed to take any pass to the end zone. … Anderson caught 64 passes for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns. … He also contributed on defense, with 30 tackles and an interception, and was one of the area’s most dangerous kick-returners. … Had 728 yards and three touchdowns running back kickoffs. … Two-time All-Metro Conference. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a sophomore. … Has multiple Power 5 scholarship offers.

TRENTON CLOUD

WR, 6-1, 175, junior, Northwest Guilford

Already a three-time all-conference selection, Cloud has one more year to show off his talents for the Vikings. … Caught 71 passes for 1,003 yards and 13 touchdowns to help Northwest go 10-3 and reach the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Also a dynamic kick-returner. … Has multiple Power 5 scholarship offers.

CAMERON WILLIAMS

WR, 5-9, 180, senior, Southeast Guilford

A four-year varsity starter, Williams was voted to the first team as a receiver, but he helped the Falcons in a number of ways. … Led Southeast with 32 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns. … Rushed for a team-leading 467 yards on 54 carries with four TDs. … Returned 12 kickoffs for 287 yards and a pair of scores, and also played defensive back when needed as the Falcons went 7-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Was a second-team All-Area selection at defensive back as a junior. … Undecided on where he will play college football.

KENDRE HARRISON

TE, 6-7, 235, freshman, Reidsville

Harrison has all the physical tools and showed how dangerous he could be in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game, catching three passes for 63 yards and adding 5½ tackles as a defensive end. … Had 17 catches for 263 yards and five touchdowns for a Rams team that finished 14-2. … Also led the 2-A runners-up in sacks, with 7½. … Has joined fellow Reidsville freshman first-team selection Dionte Neal on the basketball court and will be heavily recruited in both sports.

ERIC AINSWORTH

OL, 6-2, 290, senior, Eastern Guilford

One of the leaders on a line that paved the way for more than 5,000 yards of offense as the Wildcats went 9-5 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Ainsworth did not give up a sack and helped running back Jaiden Evans earn first-team All-Area honors. … Second-team All-Area as a junior and a two-time all-conference selection. … Chosen to play in the Senior Showcase All-Star Game. … Undecided on where he will play college football, but has scholarship offers.

HENRY HARDEN

OL, 6-2, 255, senior, Grimsley

Harden was the unquestioned leader of an offensive line that helped the Whirlies reach the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game and finish 15-1. … A three-year starter, he was graded at 92 percent as a blocker during his senior year as Grimsley went over 7,000 yards. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Has recruiting interest from FCS and Division II programs.

TREMEL HESTER

OL, 6-0, 285, senior, Page

A physical, mobile interior lineman, Hester paved the way for a running game that produced 2,200 yards. … The Pirates’ coaches graded him at 82 percent as a blocker. … Also played defensive line when needed. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Has college recruiting interest.

JOSH SHORT

OL, 6-4, 285, senior, Dudley

A physically imposing blocker, Short set the tone for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Was credited with 25 pancake blocks. … Dudley ran for 3,252 yards and passed for 2,534 and averaged nearly 39 points per game. … All-conference selection.

WALTER TURNER

OL, 6-1, 300, senior, Northwest Guilford

Paved the way for a Vikings rushing attack that finished with 2,594 yards and gave up six sacks. … That offense was a big reason Northwest went 10-3 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … The Vikings’ coaches graded him at 93 percent as a blocker. … Two-time all-conference and also was a first-team All-Area selection as a junior.

DEFENSE

BRYCE DAVIS

DL, 6-3, 230, sophomore, Grimsley

A playmaker off the edge, Davis was part of a defensive line that helped the Whirlies go 15-1, win the Metro 4-A Conference and advance to the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Finished with 92 tackles, including 22 for losses. … Added 12 sacks and 28 hurries, forced two fumbles and recovered two, and also blocked three kicks. … All-conference selection. …. Already has multiple Power 5 scholarship offers.

JAMAAL JARRETT

DL, 6-6, 360, senior, Grimsley

The anchor of the Whirlies’ stout defensive line, Jarrett routinely tied up two blockers and sometimes even three. … Still was in on 71 tackles, including 16 for losses, as Grimsley went 15-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Finished the season with four sacks, three hurries, three forced fumbles and an interception as an inside rusher. … Voted the Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year. … Chosen to play in the Shirne Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, S.C., and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. … Committed to defending national champion Georgia.

NHYCER KELLY

DL, 6-2, 275, senior, Reidsville

A leader on and off the field for a Rams team that went 14-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Was in on 89 tackles, including 21 for losses. … Credited with seven sacks, and also started as an offensive tackle for Reidsville. … Mid-State 2-A Conference’s defensive player of the year. … Was a second-team All-Area selection on the offensive line as a junior. … Hasn’t decided where he will play college football, but has multiple Division II scholarship offers.

DL LOGAN WRIGHT

See Defensive Player of the Year

JERRON BLACKWELL

LB, 6-2, 185, sophomore, Page

A second-team All-Area selection at defensive back as a freshman, Blackwell grew into a first-team linebacker as a sophomore. … Credited with 58 tackles, three interceptions and two pass break-ups. … Also contributed on offense as a quarterback. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A. … Also a basketball standout at Page and is being recruited in both sports.

KHALIL STIMPSON

LB, 6-0, 205, senior, Grimsley

The leader on the second level of the defense for a Whirlies team that won the Metro 4-A, reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game and finished 15-1. … Was in on 108 tackles, including nine for losses. … Also had two sacks, two hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick. … Was a situational power back on offense, rushing for 312 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Has recruiting interest from FCS and Division II programs.

BRAXTON VEIGA

LB, 6-1, 200, senior, Eastern Guilford

A hard-nosed two-way player and leader for a Wildcats team that went 9-5 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Credited with 103 tackles, including 16 for losses. … Forced two fumbles and picked off a pass. … Also contributed on offense as a runner, blocker and receiver, scoring eight touchdowns. … Eastern Guilford’s career leader in tackles, sacks and tackles for losses. … Also was a first-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Still exploring college football options.

PAUL WIDERMAN

LB, 6-0, 220, junior, Reidsville

Widerman got better and better as the year went on for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … His growth and the development of fellow junior Aidan Mansfield (second-team All-Area) were keys to Reidsville’s defensive improvement. … Finished with 132 tackles, including 29 for losses, and added seven sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. … Also played fullback and rushed for 395 yards and seven touchdowns. … All-conference selection.

ISAIAH IRVIN

DB, 6-1, 165, sophomore, Northeast Guilford

A playmaker at safety for the Rams, Irvin picked off eight passes. … Credited with 21 solo tackles. … All-Mid-State 3-A selection. … Already has recruiting interest from Division I programs.

J.D. McCAIN

DB, 6-2, 175, senior, Reidsville

The leader on the back end for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Credited with 85 tackles, including six for losses, and two sacks. … Picked off four passes (returned one for a TD), forced five fumbles and recovered five fumbles. … Also contributed on offense, with 11 catches for 347 yards and five touchdowns. … Two-time all-conference. … A second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Still exploring college football options.

DIONTE NEAL

DB, 5-9, 155, freshman, Reidsville

Burst onto the scene with a state-leading 12 interceptions as a freshman for a Rams team that went 14-2 and won the Mid-State 2-A. … Returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns and was credited with 32 tackles. … Caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Also had All-Area credentials as a receiver, with 51 catches for 730 yards and 10 TDs. … Was named the Mid-State 2-A’s special-teams player of the year. … Has joined fellow Reidsville freshman first-team selection Kendre Harrison on the basketball court and will be heavily recruited in both sports.

TIM PATTERSON

DB, 6-2, 180, senior, Page

A big safety who always seemed to be around the football for the Pirates. ... Credited with 51 tackles. … Also picked off six passes and blocked three kicks. … All-Metro 4-A selection. … Exploring his college football options.

SPECIAL TEAMS

AIDAN BONDE

K, 5-8, 160, senior, Southeast Guilford

Bonde converted eight 11 field-goal attempts and 33 of 38 extra-point kicks. … Had 37 kickoffs for touchbacks. … Also punted for a 32.8-yard average, with seven kicks downed inside the 20, and was voted second-team All-Area at that position. … All-Metro 4-A and was named the conference’s special-teams player of the year. … A second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Has college recruiting interest.

TYLAR ELLIOTT

P, 5-9, 165, senior, Page

Elliott averaged 39.4 yards per punt to repeat as a first-team selection. … Also kicked for the Pirates, making six of 14 field-goal attempts (long of 47 yards) and 21 of 23 extra-point tries to earn second-team honors at that position. … All-Metro 4-A as a punter.

BARRY TATE

KR/PR, 5-7, 140, senior, Northeast Guilford

Tate was a dynamic return man, running back two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns. … Also caught 26 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a TD. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Committed to Campbell.

NOLAN ALBRIGHT

LS, 6-5, 235, senior, Grimsley

Had no bad snaps in three years as the Whirlies’ varsity long-snapper. … Also played a key role as a tight end for a Grimsley team that went 15-1, won the Metro 4-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Caught 11 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns, but was used primarily as a blocker and graded out at 91 percent. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Will play football at Cornell.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TANNER BALLOU

QB, 6-0, 190, junior, Northwest Guilford

A coach on the field for the Vikings, Ballou suffered a season-ending wrist injury (non-throwing hand) during the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs or his numbers would’ve been more impressive. … Completed 166 of 276 passes for 2,639 yards, with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. … Also rushed for 118 yards and a TD as Northwest went 10-3 and reached the third round of the postseason. … Metro 4-A Conference’s offensive player of the year. … Two-time all-conference selection.

MIKE GODETTE

RB, 5-7, 150, senior, Northwest Guilford

A small back who thrived running between the tackles for a Vikings team that went 10-3 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Rushed for 1,581 yards and 12 touchdowns on 213 carries to help balance a pass-oriented offense. … Also caught 21 passes for 196 yards and two TDs. … All-Metro 4-A selection.

RYDELL HERBIN

RB, 6-1, 220, senior, Southern Guilford

A big back on offense, Herbin also contributed as a linebacker on defense for a team that went 6-5 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Led the Storm with 1,159 yards rushing and also caught passes for 538 yards. … Added 86 solo tackles and 41 assists on defense and 15 of his tackles were for losses. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Still exploring college football options.

QUE’SHYNE FLIPPEN

WR, 6-1, 170, junior, Reidsville

A game-breaking receiver and a lockdown cornerback for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. ... Caught 55 passes for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Picked off four passes and returned three of them for touchdowns. … Also returned two punts for TDs. … Two-time all-conference. … Was a first-team All-Area selection as a sophomore.

NASIR NEWKIRK

WR, 6-2, 190, sophomore, Dudley

A big-play threat on the outside who stretched the field vertically for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Led Dudley with 41 catches for 853 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns. … All-conference selection. … Already has significant recruiting interest.

ALEX TAYLOR

WR, 6-3, 180, junior, Grimsley

A polished route runner who makes the difficult catches look easy, Taylor combined with fellow Grimsley junior wideout Terrell Anderson (first team All-Area) to create all sorts of matchup problems for defenses. … Caught 65 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns for a Whirlies team that went 15-1, won the Metro 4-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Also contributed on defense, with 21 tackles and three interceptions. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Has multiple scholarship offers from Power 5 programs.

TE NOLAN ALBRIGHT

See first-team long snapper

GRAHAM BUCKRHAM

OL, 6-2, 230, junior, Grimsley

One of the tackles for a Whirlies offense that finished with 7,051 yards, including 4,348 on the ground. … A two-year starter who graded out at 89 percent this season as a blocker for a Grimsley team that went 15-1, won the Metro 4-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … All-conference selection.

PARKER McCALL

OL, 6-2, 255, junior, Northwest Guilford

Was a key blocker for a Vikings offense that rushed for nearly 2,600 yards and only gave up six sacks. … Graded out at 88 percent as a blocker as Northwest went 10-3 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A selection. … Has the attention of Division I and and Division II college programs.

NASHAUN PRICE

OL, 6-0, 270, senior, Reidsville

Outstanding two-way lineman and leader for a Rams team that went 14-2, won the Mid-State 2-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Price helped pave the way for an offense that produced 2,448 yards on the ground and 3,060 through the air. … Also contributed 23 tackles from the interior on defense. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Still considering college football options.

COLLYN SHOKES

OL, 6-0, 230, sophomore, Northwest Guilford

Young starter for a Vikings offense that rushed for nearly 2,600 yards and only gave up six sacks. … Graded out at 85 percent as a blocker as Northwest went 10-3 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A selection with a bright future.

BRAXTON SMITH

OL, 5-11, 300, junior, Dudley

A short, but powerful blocker for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Was credited with 27 pancake blocks. … Dudley ran for 3,252 yards and passed for 2,534 and averaged nearly 39 points per game. … All-conference selection.

DEFENSE

JORDAN DOLLARD

DL, 6-5, 250, senior, Southeast Guilford

Played big on both sides of the ball for a Falcons team that went 7-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … On defense, was credited with 32 solo tackles, including 13 for losses, and 22 assists. … Added five sacks, three pass break-ups and a forced fumble. … Also a sturdy blocking fullback and short-yardage specialist on offense. … All-Metro 4-A. … Being recruited by several college football programs.

SOLOMON HOWELL

DL, 5-10, 190, senior, Eastern Guilford

Moved to defensive end and became a key player for a Wildcats team that went 9-5 and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Finished second in the Mid-State 3-A with 123 tackles, including 18½ for losses. … Also had 11 sacks and 15 hurries as a pass-rusher. … An all-conference selection who is considering a number of college football options.

CHANCE PICKARD

DL, 6-3, 230, junior, Ragsdale

A presence off the edge for the Tigers, Pickard was credited with 43 tackles, including 14 for losses. … Also had two sacks and a pick-six, and caught a 2-point conversion pass on offense. … All-Metro 4-A. … Has Power 5 recruiting interest.

KYLER PUCKETT

DL, 6-2, 250, senior, Southwest Guilford

A dominating lineman with a nonstop motor who put up big numbers despite often drawing double-teams. … Was credited with 82 tackles, including 66 solo stops, and 22 tackles for losses. … Had five sacks, three fumble recoveries (one for a TD) and two forced fumbles. … Two-time all-conference pick. … Also was a second-team All-Area selection last season.

KAFI ABASS

LB, 5-11, 200, senior, Dudley

The Panthers’ big-play linebacker, Abass was credited with 51 solo tackles and 31 assists. … Had 24 tackles for losses, six sacks and 13 hurries for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Two-time all-conference selection.

CAMBER ALCORN

LB, 6-1, 195, senior, Southeast Guilford

The leading tackler for a Falcons team that went 7-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Was credited with 42 solo stops, including six for losses, and 38 assists. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … Undecided on where he will play college football.

TA’VION BULLOCK

LB, 6-0, 175, senior, Eastern Guilford

Moved to linebacker in Week 3 and was a key to a defensive turnaround that carried the Wildcats to a 9-5 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Led the Mid-State 3-A with 134 tackles, including 20 for losses. … Forced three fumbles and broke up two passes. … All-conference selection.

AIDAN MANSFIELD

LB, 6-2, 175, junior, Reidsville

Mansfield’s progress in his first full year as a starter helped the Rams go 14-2, win the Mid-State 2-A and reach the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game. … Credited with 127 tackles, including nine for losses, and three sacks. … Also picked off four passes. … All-conference selection.

JAMARIE DAVIS

DB, 6-0, 175, junior, Grimsley

A playmaking safety for a Whirlies team that went 15-1, won the Metro 4-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Was credited with 74 tackles, including seven for losses. … Added two sacks and two forced fumbles and blocked three kicks. … An all-conference selection who has recruiting interest from several FCS schools.

D.J. PARKER

DB, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Dudley

Only a sophomore, Parker has already shown what he can do, with six interceptions this season, including two pick-sixes. … Was credited with 32 solo tackles and 18 assists for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … All-conference selection.

SEAN SEAGRAVES

DB, 6-3, 180, senior, Dudley

Another key player in the Panthers’ secondary, Seagraves was credited with 35 total tackles. … Broke up four passes and intercepted one for a Dudley team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … All-conference selection.

FRED SELLARS

DB, 5-10, 155, junior, Grimsley

Sellars picked off five passes for a Whirlies team that went 15-1, won the Metro 4-A and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. … Also credited with 43 total tackles. … All-conference selection. … Has recruiting interest from several FCS schools.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K TYLAR ELLIOT

See first-team punter

P AIDAN BONDE

See first-team kicker

KOREDELL BARTLEY

KR/PR, 5-10, 170, sophomore, Dudley

Bartley emerged as a special-teams playmaker for a Panthers team that went 9-3, won the Mid-State 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Finished the season with 1,518 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, three of them on punt returns. … Wise teams kicked away from him. … Conference’s special-teams player of the year.

MALACHI BRADLEY

LS, 6-1, 215, senior, Southern Guilford

Had no bad snaps and no blocked kicks for a Storm team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Also played offensive and defensive line, and was credited with seven pancake blocks, 61 tackles, 31 assists and two sacks. … All Mid-State 3-A selection.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

Dudley: QB Andrew Attmore, junior; RB Jailen Hicks, senior; DL Jordan Miller, senior.

Eastern Guilford: QB Tyreik Boyd, senior; DL Jaiden Brown, senior; WR/LB Marcus Bynum, senior; LB Christopher Hendrix, senior.

High Point Central: ATH Curt Irvin, senior.

High Point Christian: DL Mack Johnson, junior.

McMichael: RB Jayden Moore, junior.

Morehead: DL Gavin Moore, senior.

Northern Guilford: LB/LS Roman Garofola, senior; KR/PR Jaton Harris, senior.

Northwest Guilford: DL Connor Balton, senior; ATH Bristol Carter, senior; LB Sean O’Brien, senior.

Page: RB Maurice Andrews, junior; DL Alex Jones, junior.

Ragsdale: WR DeShawn Cuyler, senior; LB Adae Motley, sophomore; DL Marquis Varner-James, junior.

Reidsville: LB Tamir Johnson, senior; QB Al Lee, junior.

Rockingham County: WR Maleek Bryant, junior.

Smith: WR C.J. Neely, sophomore.

Southeast Guilford: DL Aaron Brown, senior; DB/WR Khaleb Mosley, senior; DB Kiyre Wall, senior.

Southwest Guilford: DL Jaylen Carl, junior; OL Evan Johnson, junior.

Western Guilford: LB/RB Jaylen Grier, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrews: WR Ja’Shawn Harris, junior; RB Correy McManus, junior.

Bishop McGuinness: WR/LB/QB Miller Aho, sophomore; QB/WR Jamison Graves, senior.

Eastern Guilford: RB Javen Cole, junior; ATH Steven Murray, sophomore.

High Point Central: LB/RB Carlos Withers, senior.

High Point Christian: ATH Toot Clay, freshman; RB Ethan DeVore, junior; TE/DL Nolan Flemming, junior; DL/OL Bryce Thomas, senior.

McMichael: LB/RB Jacob Dallas, senior; ATH Brady Elrod, senior; WR/DB Houston Fulk, senior; DL Hayden Meeks, junior.

Morehead: RB/LB Ya’Quil Dungee, senior.

Northeast Guilford: LB Edrin Pitts, senior.

Northern Guilford: QB Jack Mercer, senior; WR Tyler Mosca, senior.

Ragsdale: QB DevinHackstall, junior.

Rockingham County: QB Brice Baker, junior; LB/TE Lawson McMichael, senior; LB/RB Lane Powell, junior; WR/DB Tate Smaldone, senior.

Smith: DL Jahveer Branch, sophomore.

Southeast Guilford: WR Mark Tillman, senior.

Southern Guilford: WR/DB Conner Fields, senior.

Southwest Guilford: DB/WR/RB Darius Hairston, junior; WR/DB Joseph Horne, senior; QB Corbin Wilson, junior.

Western Guilford: DL Jailyn Anthony, sophomore; DL Jahari Page, junior.