It's hailed as the greatest championship game in ACC men's tournament history, and fans attending this year's tournament will be able to rub elbows with some of the men who played in it.

Many of the competitors in the game between Maryland and N.C. State on March 9, 1974, haven’t been back together in the same place until this weekend.

Six of the 10 starters from those teams will recount their memories of the classic 103-100 overtime game, and will be joined by their teammates and other special guests for two free public events at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center before Friday’s ACC semifinals and Saturday’s championship game.

The events begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and on 6 p.m. on Saturday.

DAVID THOMPSON: A 6-foot-4 forward with amazing leaping abilities in an era when the dunk was prohibited, Thompson made the "alley-oop" his signature play. Thompson was the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,309 points in 86 college games (26.8 ppg) until he was surpassed nearly a quarter-century later. His No. 44 jersey remains the only retired number in NC State history. A No. 1 pick in both the NBA and ABA, Thompson played eight seasons for the Denver Nuggets and Seattle SuperSonics, becoming the ABA’s 1976 Rookie of the Year, ABA All-Star Game MVP and a four-time NBA All-Star.

TOM BURLESON: He was the ACC’s biggest big man for years. The 7-foot, 2¼-inch Burleson won the ACC Tournament’s Everett Case Award as most valuable player in both 1973 and 1974 while leading his team to back-to-back championships. The ACC’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer as a sophomore without Thompson as a teammate, Burleson was selected as a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic team. As a junior, he became the perfect complement to his younger teammate in his final two seasons. In the 1974 title game, Burleson scored 38 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against the Terps in one of the top title-game performances in tournament history. He was a three-time All-ACC selection, a two-time All-American and the Wolfpack’s emotional leader then and now. The third overall pick of the 1974 NBA Draft, Burleson began his career with the Seattle SuperSonics and also played for the Kansas City Kings and the Atlanta Hawks. He was a first-team NBA All-Rookie selection in 1975.

MONTE TOWE: Towe was a 5-foot-7 point guard who was also an accomplished high school quarterback and shortstop in Converse, Ind. He scored the final two points in overtime of the 1974 title game, hitting two free throws with just seconds on the clock. While Thompson and Burleson both had remarkable games during the 1974 NCAA tournament, Marquette coach Al McGuire credited Towe as the reason the Wolfpack won the title game. A fourth-round pick of the Denver Nuggets, Towe played two seasons for the franchise in both the ABA and NBA before embarking on a coaching career that included assistant and head coaching positions in junior college, major college, the Global Basketball Association and the NBA G-League.

LEN ELMORE: A high school, college and professional star, Maryland’s Elmore not only succeeded at every level of the sport, he also became a celebrated TV broadcaster and analyst, as well earning his law degree from Harvard Law School and serving as an instructor for Columbia University’s Master of Science Program in Sports Management. The 6-foot-9 native of New York City and standout for Power Memorial Academy was a three-time All-ACC player, a 1974 college basketball All-American and a 10-year NBA veteran. Following his playing career, Elmore became a prosecutor and an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn. His is the current president of the NBA Retired Players Association and a member of the Knight Commission of Intercollegiate Athletics. Elmore is still Maryland’s all-time leader in total rebounds (1,053) and in rebounds per game (12.2 rpg).

TOM McMILLEN: He was a 6-foot-11 forward from Mansfield, Pa., who was the most coveted high school recruit in the country in 1970. He chose to play for Maryland coach Lefty Driesell with the hopes of turning the Terrapins into an East Coast dynasty. He was a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic team and an All-ACC selection in each of his three seasons with the Terps. A first-round pick in both the 1974 NBA and ABA drafts, McMillen delayed his professional career by one year to attend Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, playing for both the Oxford basketball team and the Italian club team Virtus Bologna. After 11 years in professional basketball, McMillen entered politics and was a three-term U.S. representative from Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, where he still lives.

MAURICE “MO” HOWARD: A 6-foot-2 shooting guard from the playgrounds of Philadelphia, Howard was a four-year staple for Maryland’s backcourt, playing alongside All-American point guard John Lucas of Durham. A second-team Parade All-American at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, Howard played four years for the Terps, enrolling just after freshman eligibility was restored in NCAA Division I college athletics in 1972. After his Maryland career, Howard was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1976 NBA Draft and spent parts of two seasons with the Cavaliers and the New Orleans Jazz.