Mercer defeats UNCG 58-49

MACON, Ga. — De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points to lead the UNCG men, but the Spartans fell to Mercer 58-49 in a Southern Conference game at Hawkins Arena on Saturday.

Bas Leyte added eight points and eight rebounds for the Spartans, who scored 20 points in the paint. Kaleb Hunter finished with six points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. Kobe Langley contributed six assists and three steals. Langley averaged 6.5 assists for UNCG during its two-game trip.

UNCG, for the fifth time in its past six games, held an opponent below 60 points. The Spartans also finished with 10 steals, the second time in the last four games it finished with double digits in that category.

UNCG fell to 10-7 and 2-3 in conference play. Mercer improved to 10-7 and 3-1.