Metro 4-A basketball teams will play four games at one site

GREENSBORO — The Metro 4-A Conference has decided how it will schedule boys and girls varsity basketball games to take advantage of the so-called "five-quarter rule."

After playing junior varsity games at one school and varsity games at the other in recent years, the Metro 4-A's athletics directors will play all four conference games at one site during the 2022-23 season. The ADs chose that proposal over the status quo by a 5-3 vote this week.

For schools that have an auxiliary gym, the JV girls will play at 5 p.m. followed by the JV boys at 6 in that gym. The varsity girls will play at 6 p.m. in the main gym, followed by the varsity boys at 7:30. At Grimsley and Page, which only have one gym, the JV girls will play at 5, the JV boys at 6, the varsity girls at 7 and the varsity boys at 8:30.

All JV games will be seven-minute quarters instead of eight, with a five-minute halftime and five minutes between games. If overtime is needed, each period will be two minutes.

With the approval of the five-quarter rule by the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors in late April, the Metro 4-A’s athletics directors were looking at ways to allow players to participate in junior varsity and varsity games on the same day. Some of the conference’s boys coaches had suggested playing boys JV and varsity games at one school and girls JV and varsity at the other school, but the ADs rejected that proposal during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The five-quarter rule, which allows players to participate in up to five quarters of junior varsity and varsity basketball on the same day, was implemented to help boost participation in JV girls basketball, where numbers have been declining steadily.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

