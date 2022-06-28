Metro 4-A won't split up varsity basketball games

GREENSBORO — Metro 4-A Conference boys and girls varsity basketball teams will continue to play at the same site, under two proposals that will be voted on this week.

With the approval of the so-called “five-quarter rule” by the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors in late April, the Metro 4-A’s athletics directors were looking at ways to allow players to participate in junior varsity and varsity games on the same day. Some of the conference’s boys coaches had suggested playing boys JV and varsity games at one school and girls JV and varsity at the other school, but the ADs rejected that proposal during a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Instead, the Metro 4-A will go with one of two options:

• Keeping the status quo and playing both JV games at one site and both varsity games at the other, although this would make it impossible for players to take advantage of the five-quarter rule. When either school doesn’t have a JV girls team, schools would continue to play a tripleheader at one site as they do now.

• Playing both JV games and both varsity games at one site. For schools that have an auxiliary gym, the JV girls would play at 5 p.m. followed by the JV boys at 6 in that gym. The varsity girls would play at 6 p.m. in the main gym, followed by the varsity boys at 7:30. At Grimsley and Page, which only have one gym, the JV girls would play at 5, the JV boys at 6, the varsity girls at 7 and the varsity boys at 8:30. Under this proposal, all JV games would be seven-minute quarters instead of eight, with a five-minute halftime and five minutes between games.

The Metro 4-A ADs will vote on those two proposals on Friday after getting input from their coaches.

The five-quarter rule, which allows players to participate in up to five quarters of junior varsity and varsity basketball on the same day, was implemented to help boost participation in JV girls basketball, where numbers have been declining steadily.

