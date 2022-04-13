Mike Johnston named women's soccer coach at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO — Greensboro College stayed local again with the appointment of Mike Johnston as head women's soccer coach. He succeeds Jordan May.

Johnston, an assistant with the Pride for the past three seasons, previously coached at Caldwell Academy, American Hebrew Academy and Greensboro Day in the high school ranks, as well as at Guilford College and with with the Greensboro Youth Soccer Association. During his tenure at Greensboro, Johnston has focused on leadership and culture training within the team. The Pride won the USA South Conference's East Division championship in the spring of 2021.

"Mike has been a genuine difference maker as a coach and mentor everywhere he has been," Kim Strable, Greensboro College's director of athletics, said in a news release. "His multiple talents and experiences give him tremendous credibility with his peers and student-athletes, and we are confident that our women's soccer program will flourish under his leadership."

Johnston's promotion to head coach comes on the heels of Greensboro College hiring Justin Harty as head coach of its men's and women's wrestling programs after a highly successful run at Northern Guilford High School.

During 14 years at AHA, Johnston chaired the school's Wellness Department, served as associate athletics director and coached the boys and girls soccer teams in addition to the boys basketball team. In 2017 and 2018, he was named the NCISAA Class 1-A girls coach of the year by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association as well as earning regional coach of the year honors from the coaches' association.

Also an experienced educator, Johnston served as department chair of Sports Medicine and Wellness at the Middle College at UNCG from 2019-2022, and also served as chair of the institution's leadership team. Johnston worked previously as an instructor at AHA and UNCG, teaching classes in sports medicine, exercise science and kinesiology. He holds a M.S. in Sports Medicine and Kinesiolog and a B.S. in Exercise and Sports Science with a minor in Sport Coaching from UNCG.

Johnston also holds both National and Advanced National coaching diplomas from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, is a certified personal trainer, and is a sports performance specialist. In addition to his coaching roles, Johnston trains elite athletes throughout the year and has a vested interest in sport performance and development of athletes.

"It is indeed a privilege to be selected as the next head coach of the Greensboro College Pride and I am grateful to Coach Strable and President Czarda for the opportunity," Johnston said in the news release. "I'm excited to continue the culture that has been instilled in this program, and I believe this team has tremendous potential. Greensboro College is an outstanding institution and we, as a program, want to be the standard of excellence both on and off the field going forward."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.