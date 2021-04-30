Mistakes cost Dudley again in regional final loss to Mount Tabor

WINSTON-SALEM — It was going to be different this time for Dudley’s football team. After losing 9-6 to Mount Tabor during the regular season, the Panthers had some wrinkle for the Spartans in Friday night’s NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final.
Coach Steven Davis’ team used motion and formations to score three touchdowns, all through the air, but the result was still a bitter defeat as Dudley fell 24-20.
What didn’t change for the Panthers from the first meeting was that mistakes cost Dudley the game.
“The one thing I told the team before the game was that in order for us to win the game we had to play mistake-free football,” Davis said, “and we didn’t do that.”
In the first game, Mount Tabor intercepted three passes in Spartans territory in the second half to preserve the victory.
This time it was special-teams issues in the first half that allowed Tabor to go into the locker room with a 17-14 lead
Dudley kicked off to open the game and couldn’t get a hand on Collin Smith as he returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. After Dudley tied the score, a kickoff return to the Panthers’ 40 set up Tabor’s second touchdown. And after Dudley tied the score again, the Spartans blocked a punt and recovered with 10 seconds left in the half to set up a 48-yard field goal by Eliott Trinh.
“We can’t give them gifts like we did tonight,” Davis said. “We played hard, held them to 46 yards in the first half and they had 17 points.”
Davis’ Panthers took the lead on Jahmier Slade’s third touchdown pass of the night, an 11-yard slant to Mekhi Wall with 5:49 left in the third quarter. But offensive mistakes in the second half cost Dudley the game.
Wall, running out of the wildcat formation early in the fourth quarter, was stripped of the ball and Tabor recovered at the Panthers’ 39. The Spartans scored the decisive touchdown eight plays later, with 5:38 left in the game.
Dudley still had plenty of time and drove to the Tabor 36. The Panthers’ final possession ended with their last mistake of the night as Jahmier Slade overthrew a receiver down the seam and Jamari Slade picked off the pass. The Spartans took over with a little more than a minute to play and ran out the clock.
“It was another war, man,” said Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown. “I want to say hat’s off to Dudley. Those dudes came out with a great game plan that kept us off-balance. That’s the most points we’ve given up all year.”
Dudley finished the game with 182 yards through the air and 106 on the ground, while the Panthers held Tabor to 129 on the ground and just 45 through the air.
“I just saw a lot of mistakes, a lot of plays that we should have been able to capitalize on but weren’t able,” said Dudley running back Milan Summers, who was held to 39 yards on 14 carries and did not score a touchdown for the only time in his senior season. “I still think that even though the score tells you how the game ended, we were the better team.”
Any season that doesn’t end with a state championship is a disappointment for the Panthers, but, Davis said, “I’m still very proud of them.”
“The ride home is definitely going to be upsetting,” Summers said. “I’m definitely going to miss my fellow seniors.”
But he added, “It’s been a pleasure playing for Dudley. It’s been a pleasure being a D-Boy.”
PHOTOS: Mount Tabor beats Dudley, 24-20, to win 3AA West Region
