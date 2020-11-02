Monday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
HORSE RACING
9:30 p.m.: Melbourne Cup Carnival (CBS Sports)
NFL
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Giants (ESPN)
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.: Premier, West Bromwich Albion FC at Fulham FC (NBC Sports)
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Benevento Calcio at Hellas Verona FC (ESPN+)
2:55 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City FC at Leeds United (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)
WRESTLING
8 p.m.: WWE Raw (USA)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!