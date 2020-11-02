 Skip to main content
Monday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

HORSE RACING

9:30 p.m.: Melbourne Cup Carnival (CBS Sports)

NFL

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Giants (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:25 p.m.: Premier, West Bromwich Albion FC at Fulham FC (NBC Sports)

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Benevento Calcio at Hellas Verona FC (ESPN+)

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City FC at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)

WRESTLING

8 p.m.: WWE Raw (USA)

