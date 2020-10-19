 Skip to main content
Monday's sports events on the air
Monday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

NFL

5 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)

8 p.m.: Arizona at Dallas (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at West Bromwich Albion (NBC Sports)

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Nurnberg at FC St. Pauli (ESPN+)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Hellas Verona (ESPN+)

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)

