Monday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

Colleges

Men's basketball

4 p.m.: LaGrange at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: N.C. Central at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: N.C. Wesleyan at UNCG (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: N.C. Central at High Point (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida (SEC)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Buffalo at San Francisco (WXLV, ESPN)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Fiorentina (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)

