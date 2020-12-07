Monday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
Colleges
Men's basketball
4 p.m.: LaGrange at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: N.C. Central at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
Women's basketball
6 p.m.: N.C. Wesleyan at UNCG (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: N.C. Central at High Point (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida (SEC)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Buffalo at San Francisco (WXLV, ESPN)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Fiorentina (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
6:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)
