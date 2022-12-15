Montis Lash named new head football coach at Smith

Montis Lash, who combines a family history at Ben L. Smith High School with a championship resume in Charlotte, was named on Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.

Lash replaces Scott Bell, who resigned after less than two seasons on the job.

“It is a wonderful feeling coming back home to the 336,” Lash told members of the football team and the faculty and coaching staff who gathered in the school’s media room.

“My mom is alumni. My dad is alumni. My daughter, my sister are alumni,” he said. “This place is special to me, so it’s a little bit more than home. It’s a little bit more than a coaching opportunity. This is a place for me to come back and really grow and pour into a place that was special to me that even led me to coaching in the first place.”

Lash is leaving his job as athletic director at Chambers High School, formerly known as Vance High School, after four seasons. He also coached there, and during his time he took home two state titles as an offensive coordinator in football and another as the athletic director when the women’s basketball team won the third of three straight 4-A basketball crowns.

He told his players that he’s ready to bring some trophies to Greensboro and that their work toward that goal starts shortly after New Year’s Day. First, he meets with the team, then he meets with the parents. The next meeting will be in the weight room.

And since he never lost to Dudley when he was an outslde linebacker for Smith, he’s intent on maintaining his streak.

“I’m not taking anything away from those guys over there. Their championships speak for themselves,” Lash said. “It’s definitely not a shot at them, but it’s a statement that we’re not going to be a pushover. We’ll be bigger, faster, stronger, tougher than we have been in years past.”

Bell, a former High Point Christian coach, cited health issues for his decision in September.

“I just need to step back and take care of myself and go from there,” Bell said Tuesday. “If it wasn’t for my body, I’d still be there.”

A former football player at Guilford College, Bell, 57, has had three joints surgically replaced and was facing the prospect of another. The health issues have caused him to lose a significant amount of weight this year, and a friend who saw him Saturday told him, “You’ve got to take care of yourself first.”

Bell took over a Smith program that had gone 13-39 in the last five seasons and hadn’t finished with a winning record since 2010. When he left, the Golden Eagles were 0-3 heading into conference play and had been outscored 122-48. They finished 3-7 overall, winning two of their last three, and 3-4 in the Mid-State 3-A conference.

Bell was Smith’s third head coach in three seasons. He succeeded Marcello Royal, who resigned in April 2021 after one year in which the team went 1-6.