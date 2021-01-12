More men's basketball schedule changes for UNCG

The Southern Conference announced 12 changes to its men's basketball schedule Tuesday because of positive COVID-19 tests in various programs, and five of those changes involve the UNCG Spartans. Here's a quick look at those games:

POSTPONED

Wednesday: At Western Carolina (no makeup date)

RESCHEDULED

Thursday: At Samford, 7 p.m. ESPN+ (originally scheduled for Feb. 6 at UNCG)

Monday: The Citadel (originally scheduled for Feb. 3)

Feb. 1: Mercer (originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Feb. 3: At The Citadel (postponed from Dec. 30, 2020)

Times and TV information for three of the rescheduled games were not announced.

