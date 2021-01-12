 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More men's basketball schedule changes for UNCG
0 comments

More men's basketball schedule changes for UNCG

{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

The Southern Conference announced 12 changes to its men's basketball schedule Tuesday because of positive COVID-19 tests in various programs, and five of those changes involve the UNCG Spartans. Here's a quick look at those games:

POSTPONED

Wednesday: At Western Carolina (no makeup date)

RESCHEDULED

Thursday: At Samford, 7 p.m. ESPN+ (originally scheduled for Feb. 6 at UNCG)

Monday: The Citadel (originally scheduled for Feb. 3)

Feb. 1: Mercer (originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Feb. 3: At The Citadel (postponed from Dec. 30, 2020)

Times and TV information for three of the rescheduled games were not announced.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News