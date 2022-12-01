MORE THAN JUST NUMBERS: Grimsley's Ryan Stephens leads playoff run

GREENSBORO — Ryan Stephens may not look the part of a big-time high school quarterback. At 5-feet-9, 165 pounds, his measurable tell one story, but his statistics tell another.

Through 14 games, the Grimsley Whirlies’ senior quarterback has thrown for 1,960 yards and 19 touchdowns (with just two interceptions) and rushed for 1,003 yards and 24 TDs. Those numbers are the very definition of a dual-threat quarterback, but even they don’t tell the whole story.

“There’s a lot of 5-9, athletic guys, but there aren’t a lot of guys who are 5-9, athletic and do everything as hard as they can and enjoy it every single day,” says Jesse Tripp, Grimsley’s offensive coordinator. “He’s like, ‘Let’s go to practice. Heck, yeah!’ That’s what makes him him.”

Scouting the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football championship game Matthews Weddington visits Grimsley at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a spot in the state championship game on the line.

But it’s not just Stephens’ attitude, it’s his production in big games that separates him from a lot of quarterbacks. He’s passed for 694 yards and six TDs and run for 446 yards and 10 TDs in four playoff games to help lead the Whirlies (14-0) to Friday night’s NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional championship game at Jamieson Stadium against Matthews Weddington (13-1).

“He’s just not going to let us lose,” says Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown. “If it’s third-and-1, he’s going to find a way to get a yard.”

That was never more apparent than last Friday night, when Stephens’ two-point conversion run with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter helped Grimsley get to overtime in a 40-37 triple-OT win.

“We run him to the left and it’s a tough 3 yards,” Brown says. “He sticks his head in there and he finds a way to get in. He doesn’t get in by much, but he gets in.”

Adds Tripp: “On Friday nights when you see Ryan play he’s a fiery guy. He plays with emotion, which is great. You have to tell Ryan to kind of dial it back every now and then, but I wouldn’t have him any other way. He wears his emotion on his sleeve and he plays as hard as he can possibly play. That’s No. 1, who he is, and No. 2, his injury has something to do with that because he knows every snap matters.”

‘It took a lot of time’

“That injury” was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Stephens’ right knee. The injury occurred late in the first half of the first game of his junior year, when he was playing for Southeast Guilford against Dudley.

“I was rolling out right and I got horse-collared and tore my ACL,” Stephens says.

The rehabilitation process was “rough,” Stephens says. “It took me awhile to get back, about eight months.”

While he was working to get back on the field, Stephens and his family decided that he would transfer from Southeast to Grimsley at the end of the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. “It was just a better opportunity for me,” Stephens says.

When he enrolled at Grimsley, Stephens had to take online classes for the spring semester because he was going from a four-block day of classes at Southeast to a six-period day at his new school. That gave him time to work with Tripp “just about every day getting into the playbook, looking at film, talking with Coach Brown,” he says.

“As soon as he got here we started going through the film because he couldn’t do much physically,” Tripp says. “We just went game by game and watched through offensive film from last year. We went through verbiage, how we call things, formation … just diagnosing terminology basically, the communication aspect."

It helped that Stephens had a high football I.Q. and had already been through a coaching change when he was at Southeast Guilford, and that was during the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time he was cleared for physical activity, Stephens was ready to work on building chemistry and timing on the field with his receivers, particularly rising juniors Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor.

“It took a lot of time,” Stephens says. “But those guys helped me a lot. Alex and Terrell are really intelligent players.”

Once school was out, Stephens hung out with his Grimsley teammates during the summer and participated in 7-on-7s and continued to get his knee stronger and learn the offense.

“As we started to go through the summer you could see him being a little bit more explosive,” Brown says.

But Stephens wasn’t there yet.

‘It was just knowing that I could still do it’

When the season began, Stephens was starting at quarterback, but sharing practice reps and game snaps with Faizon Brandon, a talented 6-3, 175-pound freshman.

“We sat both guys down before Game 1 and both of those guys had done so well in the offseason and developed so much,” Tripp says. “Both guys are just so coachable. They had both earned the right to play, and we were going to play them.”

In the Whirlies’ opener, a 42-14 win at Clayton, Stephens passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and a score. It was what the 17-year-old quarterback did with his legs that told him and the Grimsley coaches that he was healthy again.

On the artificial turn at Clayton, Stephens “made a few cuts and a few runs that we hadn’t really seen from him,” Brown says.

“It was just knowing that I could still do it,” Stephens says.

Both Grimsley quarterbacks had their moments in non-conference play, with Brandon playing a key role in a 30-24 win over a very good Reagan team. The Whirlies’ Metro 4-A Conference opener just happened to be at Southeast, Stephens’ former school.

“Obviously, it wasn’t just another game,” he says, “but I prepared the same way. I just blocked out all the noise, went play by play and stayed poised. Coach Brown told me all game, ‘Stay poised and stay calm and the rest will take care of itself.’ ”

Stephens took care of his end of things, completing 11 of 17 passes for 137 yards and running nine times for 88 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win.

The bus ride back to Grimsley “was wonderful!” Stephens says. “I loved that feeling. It was great!”

In the Whirlies’ next game, against a Northwest Guilford team that would go on to finish 10-3 and reach the third round of the playoffs, Stephens connected on 10 of 12 passes for 252 yards and a pair of TDs in a 55-12 win.

“People didn’t know if I could throw the ball as well,” he says, “and (Northwest) came out in Cover-One and we kind of put that away. In the Southeast game I ran, so I gave them both and that was that.”

‘It’s hard to scheme against us’

Eventually, Stephens won the quarterback job outright, with Brandon playing in nine of 14 games and the Whirlies rolling through the regular season unbeaten.

“We let it play out,” Brown says. “We felt like we had a good situation, with a senior where the more we got to know him we saw a tough competitor, a guy teammates really responded to. We also felt like we had a young guy who obviously is the future of our program in a lot of ways. Very high ceiling and skillset with Faizon.”

Brandon still splits the reps with Stephens in practice, and “they’ve really become tight,” Brown says. “They encourage each other and help each other. It’s really going to benefit Faizon moving forward to have a guy who’s a senior and he’s been able to be around and watch how his teammates respond to Ryan. … Faizon’s taking that all in. He doesn’t miss anything.”

What ultimately separated Grimsley’s two quarterbacks was Stephens’ “overall control of the offense,” Tripp says. “There’s a lot of nuances to playing the quarterback position that go beyond just throwing the ball and running the ball. At practice every day it’s the control of the offense. It’s before the ball is snapped I know what everybody’s doing. I’m going to control the ball. It’s not going to be on the ground, and I know where to go with it.”

Stephens has only committed two turnovers in 14 games, and his ability to get the ball into the right hands has led to big years for Anderson (57 catches, 1,065 yards, 9 TDs), Taylor (62 catches, 957 yards, 12 TDs) and sophomore running back Mitchell Summers (1,961 yards rushing, 21 TDs)

“It’s amazing because it’s hard to scheme against us,” Stephens says. “Whatever you want to do, I think we have a counter for it.”

The continuing improvement of Grimsley’s offensive line also has paved the way for a team that is averaging nearly 46 yards per game.

“I can’t tell you a time when I’ve been really teed off on all year,” Stephens says. “The couple of times I’ve been sacked might not even be their fault.”

But it’s been the play of Stephens at quarterback that’s pulled everything together in another deep playoff run for a program that won the spring 2021 Class 4-A state title.

“He’s got a really strong arm and can get the ball down the field, which is a big part of our game,” Brown says. “Obviously, his ability to run back there … when we go to a one-back set we still have two runners back there. We make you defend all 11 guys at all times.

“Whatever he struggles with he finds ways to overcome. That speaks volumes about him.”

We ‘need him to be him’

There will still be more to say about Stephens after Friday night’s Class 4-A state semifinal against Weddington.

“They’re going to be a tough, physical, disciplined team,” Stephens says of a Warriors program that won three Class 3-AA titles before moving up to 4-A in the most recent realignment. “Winning is part of their tradition. We just need to stay in front of the sticks, take what the defense gives us and go from there.”

That’s the X’s and O’s, but Brown says Stephens’ “number one strength is just his will to win. He has a competitive nature and drive about him.”

Tripp says he just needs “him to be him. We’re here for a reason, and he’s a big reason.”