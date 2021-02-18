 Skip to main content
Most high school basketball conference races are over
Most high school basketball conference races are over

nolan-hodge-photo (copy)

Junior guard Nolan Hodge, shooting over Morehead's Lucas Lynn, is a big reason why Northern Guilford is the only unbeaten boys basketball team in Guilford County.

 JIM SANDS/RockinghamNow.com

With Northwest Guilford traveling to Ragsdale at 6 p.m. Friday or 4 p.m. Saturday to determine the Metro 4-A girls basketball title, here's a look at who's clinched the regular-season championship and automatic NCHSAA playoff berth in other Triad area conferences:

BOYS

Central Piedmont 4-A

Reynolds (8-1 conference, 11-1 overall)

Metro 4-A

Page (7-1, 12-2)

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Eastern Guilford (6-0, 9-1)

Mid-State 3-A

Northern Guilford (14-0, 14-0)

Piedmont Triad 3-A

Mount Tabor (8-0, 10-2)

Central Carolina 2-A

North Davidson (8-0, 11-0)

Mid-State 2-A

Reidsville (6-0, 9-1)

Western Piedmont 2-A

Atkins (11-1, 11-1)

Northwest 1-A

Mount Airy (8-1, 10-3)

GIRLS

Central Piedmont 4-A

East Forsyth (9-1, 12-1)*

Metro 4-A

Northwest Guilford (7-11, 11-1) or Ragsdale (7-1, 11-2)

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Asheboro (6-0, 11-0)

Mid-State 3-A

Eastern Alamance (11-0, 11-0)

Piedmont Triad 3-A

Dudley (7-0, 11-0)

Central Carolina 2-A

Salisbury (9-0, 13-1)

Mid-State 2-A

Reidsville (4-1, 4-3) or Durham School of the Arts (4-2, 4-2), with games Friday and Saturday

Western Piedmont 2-A

West Stokes (9-0, 10-0)

Northwest 1-A

East Surry (9-0, 11-0)

*-Won playoff game Wednesday with West Forsyth (9-1, 10-3).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

