The halfway point of the 75th Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for Saturday night, and the points races continue to be close.

It’s so close that in two divisions, Street Stock and Stadium Stock, the leaders in each division are tied. In the Street Stock Division, Christian Joyce and Cale Martin tied at the top with 206 points. In the Stadium Stock Division, Chuck Wall and A.J. Sanders, the defending champion, are tied with 262 points.