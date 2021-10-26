Dale Earnhardt Jr. thrilled with chance to drive NASCAR's Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium

Burt Myers was like a kid in a candy store on Tuesday afternoon as NASCAR’s top division made a visit to historic Bowman Gray Stadium.
Myers, a 10-time champion of the track from Walnut Cove, helped drivers Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Dale Earnhardt Jr. with any tricks of the trade when it comes to navigating the quarter-mile track.
“It’s not every day you have a legend from NASCAR ask you about your home track,” Myers said about talking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He told me this was the first time he’d ever been here so it’s just really cool to have these guys here sort of seeing what our track looks like and what it can handle.”
Goodyear had Stewart test the tires but that was done without journalists able to watch, but the track opened up for journalists when Earnhardt and Bowyer took turns with the car.
NASCAR was here because of the new track that’s opening up at the L.A. Coliseum that will be the same shape and will be the opening race in February of 2022. The new Next Gen car is the next big thing in NASCAR and that’s part of the reason there were more than 30 journalists from all over on hand at the historic track.
Stewart handled the tire test while Earnhardt and Bowyer ran some laps in the new car in an afternoon test session that was closed to the public. However, a handful of fans were able to make their way behind the Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse to watch the testing.
It was a historic day for Earnhardt because his grandfather, the late Ralph Earnhardt, won four times on the track back when NASCAR’s highest division raced at the stadium.
“I’ve never been here before to Bowman Gray,” Earnhardt said after his test session where his fastest lap unofficially was 15.60 seconds. “It’s 45 minutes from my house and I’ve been dying to come here. I was a big “Madhouse” fan when that show was on the History Channel.”
Earnhardt said he checked a box for race tracks where his family had success.
“They’ve got a great thing going on,” he said about the track that first opened in 1949 and is the longest-running weekly NASCAR series in the country. “So it’s fun to be able to come here and its really cool to be here and get some laps. It’s a very intimidating place with the guardrail and you are racing around those guardrails are just chewed up and it’s just daring you to hit it.”
Earnhardt, who is an analyst on TV during NASCAR season, was asked if he’d ever like to race at Bowman Gray on a Saturday night. He didn’t hesitate with his answer. “I would get used up out there,” he said.
As for the testing of the car, which was formerly known as the Gen-7 car, Earnhardt said at first he was skeptical but after running about 30 laps he loved it.
“It has a bigger tire on it more grip,” he said. “It has better drive off the corner with that tire and it just does everything better. And it doesn’t feel though too unfamiliar. It doesn’t feel too strange.”
Myers said he saw the new Next Gen car up close and is very impressive.
“They’re not trying to set the world on fire,” Myers said about being here for the testing. “They’re just kind of testing out the tire and testing out kind of the layout.”
Earnhardt said getting to test the Next Gen car will certainly help him during broadcasts.
“I was very anxious to feel and sense all the things the car can do and I begged them to get me in some more tests,” he said. “You know, the next time they go to Martinsville or even Daytona or Charlotte I would love to get behind the wheel of anybody’s car and get some more time in the car to understand it better.”
The testing session will be the final unofficial laps at Bowman Gray Stadium before the asphalt is ripped up and new asphalt is put in place as part of city bond money that is helping with improvements.
That’s not a bad threesome of drivers who ran on the old asphalt—Earnhardt, Jr., Stewart and Bowyer. The three combined to win 85 Cup races in their careers.