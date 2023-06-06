WINSTON-SALEM — Zack Staley was unprepared for the question about the daily grind his son and fellow Bowman Gray Stadium driver, Kyler, has to go through.

Kyler, 20, has diabetes and has been coping with it since he was 8-years-old. As the question lingered in Zack's mind he shot a glance over at his son and tears in Zack’s eyes started forming.

“I guess most people don’t even realize how much he has to cope with it,” Zack said wiping away the tears, "but he wants to drive and he’s going to do whatever it takes…”

It hasn’t always been easy for Kyler, who thanks to a blown engine in his Stadium Stock car, has been out for a while. The good news is Kyler is expected back this Saturday for the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap race, the longest of the season for the Stadium Stock cars.

Since he was 14-years-old Kyler has been running races at the track following in the footsteps of his father. It’s an expensive hobby for all the racing families at the stadium, but Kyler shows up faithfully when his health permits.

A blown engine is a casualty of the hobby, but Kyler says continuing to monitor his blood sugar is more important.

“I have Type 1 diabetes and that’s the worst one because my pancreas doesn’t work at all,” Kyler said. “It doesn’t produce any insulin so I’m on insulin every time I eat. And I have this (diabetes patch) on my arm and I check my blood sugar on my app on my phone.”

Kyler, who works at Champion Industries in Winston-Salem building industrial dishwashers for major companies, has to take medicine at night because of his diabetes.

“I have to take another medicine at night before I go to bed to keep my blood sugar stable through the night,” Kyler said about one of his daily requirements to combat dabetes, which he says doesn't run in his family.

Ever since Kyler raced Go-karts at an early age he fell in love with racing.

“My dad started in 2012 racing here and that was a year after I was diagnosed,” Kyler said. “My dad got me a Go-kart and I started racing that and just loved it and I wanted to race over here once I turned 14. My dad and my grandpa (Junior Smith) have helped me a lot.”

Zack says it’s been a lot of fun to see his son have success at the stadium. Last season Kyler won his first race and finished 10th in the points. While this season he’s too far behind to go for a points’ title he wants to get to Victory Lane again.

“I personally don’t know how he does it and if it wasn’t for my mom and my sister I don’t know how he would make it,” Zack said about how his son copes with Diabetes. “For sure it’s great to see him out here racing. I wish I could afford to have him race with me in the same division.”

Because Kyler races in the Stadium Stock, the Saturday night races are usually just 15 laps so he doesn’t have to be on the track for long stretches. For Saturday’s 50-lapper, however, he’ll have a water bottle in his car just in case.

“Our 50-lap race is rough because it’s a long race and that doesn’t help me,” Kyler said. “I’ve always said that if my blood sugar dips and I’m leading the race I’m not going to come in.”

Kyler says that because he’s battled diabetes for so long he doesn’t consider it a handicap on race nights. Nor does he think he’s proving anything to himself or others.

“You can say that, but I just like to race,” Kyler said when asked if he considers himself an inspiration. “I don’t see it that way because I love racing and I’ll do what it takes to be out here.”

In 2018 Kyler was named Athlete of the Week by WXII in part because of his driving ability as a 15-year-old and his continuing battle with diabetes.

“When WXII interviewed me at the end of it I said ‘Even though I have to go through a lot because of diabetes, I always say if you want to do it, do it,’” Kyler said. "I still live by that advice. I just don't think it should slow me down or define me."

Zack loves how his son has progressed through the years at the track.

“I guess he’s calm and he’s a little different than me when it comes to driving,” Zack said. “Once he gets the hang of it he’s fine. He’s been driving out here since he was 14.”

Another benefit for Kyler being at the track on Saturday nights, according to his father, is it’s a good place to be with the family.

“It’s definitely has kept him out of trouble and he’s over here on Saturday nights so it’s been good for him,” Zack said.

Kyler jokes that some of the drivers don’t like him because of his father. “Yeah, I don’t understand that but that’s how it is,” Kyler said.

While some days are better than others, Kyler says he has had to miss races through the years because he felt too sick to drive.

“I’ve missed a few races since 2017 when I first got out here because I’ve gotten sick from the diabetes,” Kyler said. “I guess that’s just part of it.”

Kyler’s engine blew on May 20 and he’s been out since that Saturday. He’s looking forward to getting back in the car and racing again.

“I just love the fans out here,” Kyler said.