NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series schedule adds dirt and more road courses

There's something old: Tracks or cities from NASCAR's past getting dates, or getting back second dates.

But there's quite a bit new: A race on dirt, races in new cities and more races on road courses.

The NASCAR Cup Series' 36-race schedule for 2021 is official. Here's what you need to know.

Highlights

Greatest show on dirt

Bristol Motor Speedway will host a race on dirt for the series' first time since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970.

On the road again ... and again

The Circuit of the Americas, a 3.426-mile layout in Austin, Texas, that has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA, will host a Cup Series race for the first time.

So will Road America in Elkhart, Wis., on July Fourth weekend. Road America, with a 4.048-mile circuit, has been the site of an Xfinity race in every season since 2010.

Indianapolis will shift from the famed 2.5-mile oval to its 2.439-mile road circuit, which the Xfinity Series used this year.

Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte's ROVAL will keep dates, meaning six road races in 2021.