NASCAR's 2021 Cup Series schedule adds dirt and more road courses

There's something old: Tracks or cities from NASCAR's past getting dates, or getting back second dates.
But there's quite a bit new: A race on dirt, races in new cities and more races on road courses.
The NASCAR Cup Series' 36-race schedule for 2021 is official. Here's what you need to know.
Highlights
Greatest show on dirt
- Bristol Motor Speedway will host a race on dirt for the series' first time since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970.
On the road again ... and again
- The Circuit of the Americas, a 3.426-mile layout in Austin, Texas, that has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA, will host a Cup Series race for the first time.
- So will Road America in Elkhart, Wis., on July Fourth weekend. Road America, with a 4.048-mile circuit, has been the site of an Xfinity race in every season since 2010.
- Indianapolis will shift from the famed 2.5-mile oval to its 2.439-mile road circuit, which the Xfinity Series used this year.
- Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte's ROVAL will keep dates, meaning six road races in 2021.
Familiar turf
- Atlanta will have two dates for the first time since 2010.
- Darlington will have two events: Mother's Day and Labor Day weekends. Darlington hosted just one Cup race from 2005 to 2019.
- Nashville Superspeedway, where Greensboro native Erik Moses is the president, is new to the schedule, although the city hosted the series from 1958 to 1984 at Fairgrounds Speedway.
One and done
- Michigan, Dover and Texas each lost one of their two Cup dates. But ...
Stars in Texas
- Texas Motor Speedway will pick up the annual all-star race, formerly held at Charlotte.
Black-flagged
- Chicagoland
- Kentucky
The schedule
Feb. 9: Daytona (Clash)
Feb. 11: Daytona (Duel)
Feb. 14: Daytona
Feb. 21: Homestead-Miami
Feb. 28: Fontana
March 7: Las Vegas
March 14: Phoenix
March 21: Atlanta
March 28: Bristol (dirt)
April 10: Martinsville
April 18: Richmond
April 25: Talladega
May 2: Kansas
May 9: Darlington
May 16: Dover
May 23: Circuit of the Americas (road)
May 30: Charlotte
June 6: Sonoma (road)
June 13: Texas (All-Star Race)
June 20: Nashville
June 26-27: Pocono
July 4: Road America (road)
July 11: Atlanta
July 18: New Hampshire
Aug. 8: Watkins Glen (road)
Aug. 15: Indianapolis (road)
Aug. 22: Michigan
Aug. 28: Daytona
Playoffs
Sept. 5: Darlington
Sept. 11: Richmond
Sept. 18: Bristol
Sept. 26: Las Vegas
Oct. 3: Talladega
Oct. 10: Charlotte (road)
Oct. 17: Texas
Oct. 24: Kansas
Oct. 31: Martinsville
Nov. 7: Phoenix
