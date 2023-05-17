WINSTON-SALEM — Rajah Caruth is excited for his chance to race on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway at the revamped piece of NASCAR history, about an hour's drive away from Winston-Salem State's campus.

Caruth, a 20-year-old rising senior at WSSU, is also a full-time driver on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He and the other drivers will find out what the banked 0.625-mile has to offer on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. (televised on Fox)

“We’re all pretty much on an even playing field,” Caruth said. “I’ve never been on the race track in a truck, so it will be my first time; but it will be for a lot of us.”

The full week of racing in North Wilkesboro will end on Sunday night with the NASCAR All-Star Race, but there’s been a lot of hype about the track being relevant again. It’s been 27 years since NASCAR’s Cup Series ran at the track.

“A lot of the veterans not only on my team but others that I’ve gotten to know are really excited about it,” Caruth said by phone from his race shop in Concord. “It will be hectic for traveling and parking, but I think the experience is going to be awesome.”

Caruth, who is considered a rookie in the truck series, has also raced in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Dover, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He’s done all of this while also keeping up with his school obligations at WSSU.

Caruth, from Washington, D.C., has been one of the up-and-coming Black drivers in racing after starting with IRacing and continuing to move up the ladder. He said he loves getting the experience in the trucks and Xfinity, which is the level of racing just below the Cup Series.

In his truck races this season, he’s made nine starts with one top 10 finish and he failed to finish twice. He ranks 24th in the points standings heading into Saturday’s race.

“I would say right now I feel like the tide is turning,” Caruth said. “I had a really good pace at Las Vegas and in Atlanta I cut a tire. I had some stuff happen in Texas, but had a good finish at Bristol so the last two weeks we’ve had really good pace.”

Caruth is driving for GMS Racing in the truck series, and in the Xfinity Series is driving part-time for Alpha Prime Racing. He says getting as much experience this summer will help shape his future.

He has a few requirements to finish up at WSSU to complete his junior year, but is looking forward to his summer of racing.

“I’m still majoring in motorsports management and I just want to create options for myself after I’m done driving,” Caruth said. “Hopefully that will be a long time from now, but getting that college degree is a big deal in our family.”

His immediate focus is on North Wilkesboro this weekend.

“The pavement is going to be so beat up,” Caruth said of the old pavement, which is still in place. “In the first turn it’s downhill, so that’s going to be interesting corner to try and tackle.”

On a simulator he said he’s been clocked at 21 or 22 seconds a lap, which he says gives him a good gauge for when he gets to practice on Friday. He also said he’s walked the track before and took some good notes about what he saw.

“We are going to find out how practice goes and then we’ll see,” Caruth said. “A lot of guys haven’t been there before, so we’ll see how it shakes out… I can’t wait.”