The first two weeks of Bowman Gray Stadium’s 75th season have gone smoothly. Near sellouts for the first two Saturday nights — that included cool temperatures — greeted the drivers.
Week three is set for Saturday, and with temperature is expected to be in the 60s again with little humidity; that means it should be another pleasant night for the fans.
The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap race in the Modified Division will be the featured event.
Last week in the Modified Division, ageless veterans Chris Fleming and Lee Jeffreys held on for wins in the two 25-lap races. Fleming, 59, and Jeffreys, 57, each got in front and never hesitated.
It was Fleming's 15 career win, and he's thankful for every chance he gets.
"I'm just grateful to be out here and be able to run with these boys on a consistent basis," Fleming said. "We've got a good car and we showed it (last Saturday.)"
This week’s Modified race will be much different, given the length and the likely cautions. In the 200-lap Modified race on opening night, 15 caution flags slowed the race down to a crawl.
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races:
Schedule
6 p.m.: Gates open
8 p.m.: First race
- Street Stock 20 lap race
- Twin Sportsman 20-lap races
- Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap in Modified
- Two Stadium Stock 15 lap races
Tickets
$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on line with advance purchase
Parking
Free
Last week’s winners
Chris Fleming, Lee Jeffreys (Modified); Chase Robertson, Michael Adams (Sportsman); Bryan Sykes Jr. (Street Stock); Brandon Brendle, Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)