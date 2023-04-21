Saturday at 8 p.m. is first race

It hasn’t rained in a long time around here, but of course there’s a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Saturday. That’s some bad luck for drivers, fans and officials who have waited a long time for the 75th season to get underway. Fingers crossed that they will get in the racing. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Defending champions

Tim Brown is back as he chases his 13th Modified Division championship. It was a weird season for Brown, who didn’t win a race last year but was consistent enough to win the points championship.

Tommy Neal is the defending champion in the Sportsman Division, but he’s jumped to the Modified Division this season. That leaves the Sportsman Division wide open for 2023.

Billy Gregg is the defending champion in Street Stock, but the one driver who nearly chased him down last season for the title was his son, Nate. This season, however, Nate has moved to the Sportsman Division.

A.J. Sanders is back to defend his title in the Stadium Stock Division.

What’s new this season?

Advance ticket sales for the first time in the history of the track will allow fans to purchase tickets ahead of time but it does cost more. Tickets are still just $12 and parking is free, which has to be the best bargain in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem is offering overflow parking on Tower Street, which is 0.6 miles from the stadium. The lot is supposed to be staffed by security.

There's also a new asphalt track that will need some breaking in. The early reports are it's a 1,000% better than last year's new track.

Predictions for 2023

There’ll be wrecks, fights and mayhem on most Saturday nights, which is why there are usually 12,000 to 14,000 fans.

As for who might win the points championships? Here’s a shot in the dark by this reporter.

Modified: Brandon Ward (He breaks the Tim Brown-Burt Myers cartel)

Sportsman: Amber Lynn (It's her time to win that elusive championship)

Street Stock: Billy Gregg (Always has a fast car, or so it seems)

Stadium Stock: Blaine Curry (If he's more consistent each week, look out)

Saturday’s schedule

• Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race

• 40-lap Sportsman race

• 20-lap Street Stock race

• 15-lap Stadium Stock race

Information