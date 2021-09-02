Mount Tabor football game at Page is postponed

The two teams have agreed to play in Greensboro on Sept. 10, according to Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown.

The decision comes one day after William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., a Mount Tabor student, was shot on campus and later died at a hospital. The name of the suspect was not released. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.