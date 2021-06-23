N.C. A&T athletes, Triad runners return to track at U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon

If the accolades for the A&T track and field program haven't been enough in June, more could be coming this weekend. Triad athletes' schedules for the remaining four days of U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
At stake
The top three athletes in each event will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, scheduled for July 21-Aug. 8:
Triad athletes in the trials
• A&T sophomore Cambrea Sturgis, the NCAA champion at 100 and 200 meters
• A&T alumni Rodney Rowe and Christopher Belcher
• Winston-Salem native Craig Engels, a Reagan High School graduate
• Greensboro native Ian Shanklin, a Page High School graduate who just completed his third outdoor season at N.C. State
• High Point native Tamara Clark, a High Point Central graduate who just completed her third outdoor season at Alabama
• Paul Chelimo, a UNCG graduate and 2016 Olympic silver medalist
Schedule
Thursday
How to watch: NBC Sports, Peacock
• Men's 1,500 first round (Engels), 9:04 p.m. EDT
• Women's 200 first round (Sturgis, Clark), 9:31 p.m.
• Men's, 5,000 first round (Shanklin, Chelimo), 11:04 p.m.
Friday
How to watch: NBC Sports, Peacock
• Men's 200 first round (Rowe, Belcher), 5:04 p.m.
• Men's 1,500 semifinals, 7:05 p.m.
• Women's 200 semifinals, 7:25 p.m.
Saturday
How to watch: WXII
• Women's 200 final, 10:24 p.m.
• Men's 200 semifinals, 10:33 p.m.
Sunday
How to watch: WXII
• Men's 5,000 final, 7:30 p.m.
• Men's 1,500 final, 8:10 p.m.
• Men's 200 final, 8:22 p.m.
Already qualified
• A&T's Randolph Ross, the NCAA champion in the 400 meters and with the 4x400 relay team who just completed his first outdoor season, in the 400
• A&T senior Trevor Stewart, an NCAA champion with the 4x400 relay team, in the pool for relays
• A&T's Akeem Sirleaf (Liberia) and Daniel Stokes (Mexico), NCAA champions with the 4x400 relay team, qualified for the Olympics for other nations
Live results
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.