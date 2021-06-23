 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T athletes, Triad runners return to track at U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon
N.C. A&T athletes, Triad runners return to track at U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon

NCAA Outdoor Championships

A&T's Cambrea Sturgis, right, winning the 100 meters at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 12. She will compete in the Olympic trials' 200 meters on Thursday night.

 Thomas Boyd, Associated Press

If the accolades for the A&T track and field program haven't been enough in June, more could be coming this weekend. Triad athletes' schedules for the remaining four days of U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

At stake

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, scheduled for July 21-Aug. 8:

Triad athletes in the trials

A&T sophomore Cambrea Sturgis, the NCAA champion at 100 and 200 meters

 A&T alumni Rodney Rowe and Christopher Belcher

Camel City Elite Invitational (copy)

Craig Engels competing in the Camel City Elite 800 at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem in February 2020.

 Winston-Salem native Craig Engels, a Reagan High School graduate

ianshanklin051721.jpeg (copy)

Greensboro’s Ian Shanklin, a Page High School graduate and N.C. State competitor, will compete in the men's 5,000 trials on Thursday.

 Greensboro native Ian Shanklin, a Page High School graduate who just completed his third outdoor season at N.C. State

 High Point native Tamara Clark, a High Point Central graduate who just completed her third outdoor season at Alabama

UNCG Citadel (copy)

UNCG alumnus and Olympian runner Paul Chelimo won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics. He is competing to win a spot on the 2020 team.

 Paul Chelimo, a UNCG graduate and 2016 Olympic silver medalist

Schedule

Thursday

How to watch: NBC Sports, Peacock

Men's 1,500 first round (Engels), 9:04 p.m. EDT 

 Women's 200 first round (Sturgis, Clark), 9:31 p.m.

 Men's, 5,000 first round (Shanklin, Chelimo), 11:04 p.m. 

Friday

How to watch: NBC Sports, Peacock

 Men's 200 first round (Rowe, Belcher), 5:04 p.m. 

 Men's 1,500 semifinals, 7:05 p.m. 

 Women's 200 semifinals, 7:25 p.m. 

Saturday

How to watch: WXII

 Women's 200 final, 10:24 p.m. 

 Men's 200 semifinals, 10:33 p.m. 

Sunday

How to watch: WXII

 Men's 5,000 final, 7:30 p.m.

 Men's 1,500 final, 8:10 p.m.

 Men's 200 final, 8:22 p.m.

Already qualified

 A&T's Randolph Ross, the NCAA champion in the 400 meters and with the 4x400 relay team who just completed his first outdoor season, in the 400

 A&T senior Trevor Stewart, an NCAA champion with the 4x400 relay team, in the pool for relays

 A&T's Akeem Sirleaf (Liberia) and Daniel Stokes (Mexico), NCAA champions with the 4x400 relay team, qualified for the Olympics for other nations

Live results

results.ustaf.org

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

