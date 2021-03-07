N.C. A&T basketball player Ty Lyons suspended indefinitely and facing drug charges

GREENSBORO — Starting forward Ty Lyons was suspended indefinitely from the N.C. A&T men’s basketball team Sunday after he was arrested in Rowan County on felony drug charges.
The Salisbury Post reported that Tyrone Ronald Lyons Jr., 20, of Amityville, N.Y., was charged Friday with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana between a half-ounce and 1½ ounces and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
Lyons was suspended from the Aggies’ basketball program indefinitely by Coach Will Jones “for conduct detrimental to the team,” according to a news release Sunday from the school, and will not return to the team this season.
“There will not be any further comments on this matter from Coach Jones, his staff or his players,” the news release read.
Lyons, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound junior, started 20 of 21 games for A&T (11-10), which won the conference’s South Division regular-season title with a 7-1 record. The Aggies, who have won eight of their last nine games, play a MEAC semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the N.C. Central-Norfolk State winner at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The tournament winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Another 20-year-old from Amityville, N.Y., Damion Deville McPhaul Jr., was arrested Friday along with Lyons and was charged with possessing stolen goods, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana between a half-ounce and 1½ ounces.
A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on the condition of a black Jeep driven by Lyons that was stopped on the shoulder of I-85 north and saw an open container on the floor near the back seats, Maj. John Sifford told the Salisbury Post. The deputy said in his report that he also smelled marijuana.
Lyons and McPhaul were detained after a concealed handgun, determined to be stolen from Rocky Mount, was found in McPhaul’s possession. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found a total of $5,814 in cash and 171 grams (roughly 6 ounces) of marijuana — some of which was in smaller individual bags. There was marijuana in Lyons’ pocket as well as in a suitcase, Sifford said.
Lyons’ bond was set at $30,000, while McPhaul’s bond was $50,000.
