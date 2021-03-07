N.C. A&T basketball player Ty Lyons suspended indefinitely and facing drug charges

Another 20-year-old from Amityville, N.Y., Damion Deville McPhaul Jr., was arrested Friday along with Lyons and was charged with possessing stolen goods, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana between a half-ounce and 1½ ounces.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on the condition of a black Jeep driven by Lyons that was stopped on the shoulder of I-85 north and saw an open container on the floor near the back seats, Maj. John Sifford told the Salisbury Post. The deputy said in his report that he also smelled marijuana.

Lyons and McPhaul were detained after a concealed handgun, determined to be stolen from Rocky Mount, was found in McPhaul’s possession. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found a total of $5,814 in cash and 171 grams (roughly 6 ounces) of marijuana — some of which was in smaller individual bags. There was marijuana in Lyons’ pocket as well as in a suitcase, Sifford said.

Lyons’ bond was set at $30,000, while McPhaul’s bond was $50,000.

