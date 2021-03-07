N.C. A&T basketball player Ty Lyons suspended 'indefinitely'

GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T men’s basketball team will open the MEAC Tournament on Friday without one of its starters.

Junior forward Ty Lyons has been suspended from the team indefinitely by Coach Will Jones “for conduct detrimental to the team,” according to a news release Sunday from the school.

Lyons, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound junior from Amityville, N.Y., started 20 of 21 games this season for A&T (11-10), which won the conference’s South Division regular-season title with a 7-1 record. The Aggies, who have won eight of their last nine games, play a MEAC semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday against the N.C. Central-Norfolk State winner at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The tournament winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Lyons, 20, was A&T’s second-leading scorer behind All-MEAC senior guard Kam Langley, averaging 8.7 points per game, and the Aggies’ leading rebounder (5.3 per game).

“There will not be any further comments on this matter from Coach Jones, his staff or his players,” the news release read.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

