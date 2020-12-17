N.C. A&T extends football series with N.C. Central through 2030

GREENSBORO — The Aggie-Eagle Classic won't die with N.C. A&T's move from the MEAC to the Big South Conference. The longtime rivals announced Thursday that they have extended their football series for the next 10 seasons.
The teams were already scheduled to meet twice in the COVID-19 delayed spring schedule as part of A&T's final season in the MEAC, March 6 at A&T and April 3 at Central. Starting in the fall of 2021, the agreement calls for the schools to meet once each season through 2030. The Aggies and the Eagles have been playing each other since 1924, with A&T leading the all-time series 52-34-5.
"I know there have been some concerns about whether this great tradition of North Carolina A&T meeting North Carolina Central on the gridiron would continue with our move to a new conference this fall," said Earl Hilton, A&T's director of athletics. "I am glad to say that tradition is going nowhere. Our fans look forward to this game each year. Aggies have a lot of friends and family who are Eagles, and Eagles have a lot of friends and family who are Aggies. It is truly a family feud."
The schools will alternate as host, starting with A&T on Sept. 25, 2021.
“I want to thank our colleagues at N.C. A&T State University for partnering with us on this agreement,” said Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, Central's director of athletics. “This game is one of the highlights of every football season for our student-athletes, alumni and fans, so we are excited to be able to guarantee that we will meet our in-state rival on the gridiron for the next 10 years.”
Both coaches have been on both sides of the rivalry. A&T coach Sam Washington was an assistant at Central when current Eagles coach Trei Oliver was a player there in the mid-1990s.
“After nearly a year of dealing with COVID-19, I am excited to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Oliver said. “What better way to return than by announcing our new 10-year agreement with our arch in-state rival North Carolina A&T. I think it was important to alumni, students and fans from both universities that this rivalry continued.”
Oliver served as an assistant at A&T starting in 2011 before becoming Central's head coach in 2019.
“I think the game is important to the players, because it gives them an opportunity to compete against guys they have been playing with or against since junior high school,” Washington said. “The competitive fire runs really deep when you put these two teams on the field together. It is a rivalry that is starting to grow in stature along with some of the other HBCU historic rivalries like the Florida Classic, and certainly in the state of North Carolina it’s a huge event in terms of bragging rights.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034
