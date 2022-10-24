 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington talks Campbell

Coach Sam Washington's N.C. A&T Aggies are 2-0 in the Big South Conference and 4-3 overall heading into Saturday's game against Campbell at Truist Stadium. It's the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Aggies' 38-14 Big South Conference win at Robert Morris and to preview the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, Saturday's game against Campbell.

Here's the video:

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THE GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH

CAMPBELL (2-0 Big South, 4-3 overall) at N.C. A&T (2-0, 4-3)

What: Big South Conference football

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Tickets: Sold out

TV/Radio: ESPN3/WKEW 1400-AM, 96.3-FM (streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com)

