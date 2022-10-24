N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington talks Campbell

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Aggies' 38-14 Big South Conference win at Robert Morris and to preview the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, Saturday's game against Campbell.
Here's the video:
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THE GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH
CAMPBELL (2-0 Big South, 4-3 overall) at N.C. A&T (2-0, 4-3)
What: Big South Conference football
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Truist Stadium, Greensboro
Tickets: Sold out
TV/Radio: ESPN3/WKEW 1400-AM, 96.3-FM (streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com)
