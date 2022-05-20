N.C. A&T loses Big South women's track and field title because of ineligible athlete

GREENSBORO — Less than two weeks after winning its first Big South Conference women's outdoor track and field championship, N.C. A&T has lost the crown because one of the Aggies' athletes was ineligible to compete.

According to a statement released Friday by the conference: “The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete who competed during the 2022 outdoor track & field season, including the conference championship from May 9-11. Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the conference meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement."

In its first year as a Big South member, A&T won the title on the track with 206 points. But after losing the 26 points earned by the ineligible athlete, the Aggies' point total of 180 left them seven points behind host school High Point in second place. The ineligible athlete was not identified by conference or by A&T officials.

The school released a statement saying: "North Carolina A&T State University became aware on Saturday, May 15, of an eligibility question regarding a current women's track and field student-athlete. Working closely with the NCAA and the Big South Conference, the institution determined that participation violations occurred during the 2022 outdoor track season. These violations have been self-reported, and A&T has declared the affected student-athlete ineligible for further competition. Due to NCAA confidentiality rules, we cannot comment further on this case at this time."

Twelve members of the A&T women's team were scheduled to compete in the NCAA Division I East regional May 25-29 at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Complex. One year ago, the Aggies were the only school whose women's and men's teams finished in the top five nationally.

