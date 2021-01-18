 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T men's basketball games at N.C. Central postponed
0 comments

NCA&T vs NC Central basketball (copy)

N.C. A&T's Kam Langley drives against N.C. Central's Roderick Taylor during a game March 7, 2019, at the Corbett Sports Center. The teams' games Saturday and Sunday have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — The long, strange trip that is the 2020-21 N.C. A&T men’s basketball season took another turn Monday when the Aggies learned that their games Saturday and Sunday at N.C. Central have been postponed.

The Eagles (1-3) declined to play A&T because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program. They have not played since a 73-67 loss at North Carolina on Dec. 12 and have played 11 fewer games than the Aggies (2-0 MEAC, 6-9 overall). No makeup dates were announced.

A&T’s scheduled games against Florida A&M on Saturday and Sunday also were postponed, because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program, so the Aggies instead played Carver College of Atlanta on Saturday.

A&T routed the winless Cougars 112-46 at the Corbett Sports Center.

The last game the Aggies played against a NCAA Division I opponent was a 73-66 win at S.C. State on Jan. 3.

With the back-to-back games against N.C. Central postponed, A&T’s next scheduled games are Feb. 6-7 against S.C. State at Corbett.

The Aggies’ remaining schedule is all MEAC games, two at home with S.C. State and four each with Florida A&M and with N.C. Central.

Eagles coach LeVelle Moton said during the conference’s virtual media day Oct. 22 that “I don’t play anyone four times. I don’t want to play my son in the garage four times.”

But that’s the schedule the MEAC has created because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all four of the conference’s Southern Division teams scheduled to play each other twice at home and twice on the road.

It remains to be seen whether A&T, Central, FAMU or S.C. State will be able to play all of its scheduled conference games.

Will be updated.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

