N.C. A&T men's basketball games at N.C. Central postponed

GREENSBORO — The long, strange trip that is the 2020-21 N.C. A&T men’s basketball season took another turn Monday when the Aggies learned that their games Saturday and Sunday at N.C. Central have been postponed.
The Eagles (1-3) declined to play A&T because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program. They have not played since a 73-67 loss at North Carolina on Dec. 12 and have played 11 fewer games than the Aggies (2-0 MEAC, 6-9 overall). No makeup dates were announced.
A&T’s scheduled games against Florida A&M on Saturday and Sunday also were postponed, because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program, so the Aggies instead played Carver College of Atlanta on Saturday.
A&T routed the winless Cougars 112-46 at the Corbett Sports Center.
The last game the Aggies played against a NCAA Division I opponent was a 73-66 win at S.C. State on Jan. 3.
With the back-to-back games against N.C. Central postponed, A&T’s next scheduled games are Feb. 6-7 against S.C. State at Corbett.
The Aggies’ remaining schedule is all MEAC games, two at home with S.C. State and four each with Florida A&M and with N.C. Central.
Eagles coach LeVelle Moton said during the conference’s virtual media day Oct. 22 that “I don’t play anyone four times. I don’t want to play my son in the garage four times.”
But that’s the schedule the MEAC has created because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all four of the conference’s Southern Division teams scheduled to play each other twice at home and twice on the road.
It remains to be seen whether A&T, Central, FAMU or S.C. State will be able to play all of its scheduled conference games.
Will be updated.
