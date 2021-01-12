N.C. A&T men's basketball home games with Florida A&M postponed

GREENSBORO — A long break in the season just got longer for the N.C. A&T men's basketball team.

The Aggies' home games Saturday and Sunday against Florida A&M have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the FAMU program. A&T, which hasn't played since winning 73-66 at S.C. State on Jan. 3, was scheduled to face the Rattlers at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Corbett Sports Center. The next scheduled games for the Aggies are Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 against N.C. Central in Durham.

No makeup dates for the games were announced.

The A&T women are still scheduled to face Norfolk State at 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Corbett.

FAMU also announced Monday night that it had postponed a home game Monday night against S.C. State, a team it beat 70-68 on Sunday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.