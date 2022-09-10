N.C. A&T routed at No. 1 North Dakota State

A recap of N.C. A&T's 43-3 football loss to No. 1 North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, N.D.
Why the Aggies lost
North Dakota State shut down A&T's passing game, and the Bison forced three turnovers.
Stars
A&T
RB Bhayshul Tuten: 24 carries, 127 yards. Tuten was limited to 21 yards on seven carries against N.C. Central on Sept. 3.
North Dakota State
QB Cam Miller: 7-for-12, 102 yards, two TDs.
DE Spencer Waege: Two sacks, forced fumble.
Notable
- A&T's Zach Yeager started at QB, then last year's starter, Jalen Fowler, led the team on its second possession. Yeager took the third and fourth drives, which ended with his fumble on a sack early in the second quarter and then an interception in A&T territory that was returned to the Aggies 1. Fowler took over and finished the game.
- The Aggies completed 11 of 19 passes (Fowler was 10-for-14), but the Bison defense limited them to 50 yards through the air. A&T finished with 189 total yards.
- Andrew Brown's 38-yard field goal with 9:48 to play in the first quarter gave A&T its only points.
- North Dakota State scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions, all in the first half. Their first two drives were only 52 and 54 yards, and they began other scoring possessions at the A&T 31 and the 1.
- While Tuten rushed for 71 yards in the first half, A&T's offense was able to gain only 94 yards. The Aggies also committed five penalties for 65 yards in the half.
- North Dakota State's Dawson Weber scooped up a fumble by Fowler and raced 79 yards for a touchdown with 6:57 to play in the third quarter, giving the Bison a 43-3 lead.
- Duke, the next opponent for the Aggies, is 2-0 under new coach Mike Elko after winning at Northwestern 31-23 on Saturday.
Records
A&T: 0-2.
North Dakota State: 2-0.
Up next
A&T: At Duke, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 (ESPN+, ACCNX).
North Dakota State: At Arizona, 10 p.m. Sept. 17 (FS1).