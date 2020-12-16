N.C. A&T signs seven football players in early period

RECAPPING THE CLASS

OVERALL THOUGHTS

The Aggies went heavy on cornerbacks, reflecting the need to defend more spread passing attacks, and signed three from North Carolina. The common thread among them is size, with all three big enough to grow into safeties. Six of the seven A&T signees are in-state recruits. The exception is Zach Yeager, a dual-threat QB who had offers from all of the Ivy League schools, so he shouldn't have any trouble picking up the offense. Wide receiver Jamison Warren was a part of back-to-back NCHSAA Class 4-A title teams at East Forsyth and should fit right in with an Aggies program that expects to play for championships. Avarion Cole and Nathaniel Spindle also bring that winning mentality after claiming the 2019 Class 4-AA title at Charlotte Vance, which has been renamed for the late Charlotte civil rights attorney Julius L. Chambers.