N.C. A&T won't play basketball this weekend against S.C. State

GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T men's and women's basketball teams have another weekend off because of COVID-19 issues at an MEAC school.

The Aggies women's games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against S.C. State at Corbett Sports Center will not be played because S.C. State has suspended its season. The A&T men's games against the Bulldogs were postponed because of COVID contact tracing within the S.C. State program. No makeup dates were announced.

A&T (4-0 MEAC, 8-9 overall) last played men's basketball when it rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat Florida A&M 67-65 on Jan. 31 at the Corbett Center. The Aggies' next scheduled games are at FAMU on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The A&T women (4-0, 7-1) are scheduled to play at Norfolk State on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

