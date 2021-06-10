N.C. A&T's Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross Jr. advance to 400 final at NCAA track

EUGENE, Ore. — N.C. A&T senior Trevor Stewart and freshman Randolph Ross Jr. won their 400-meter heats Wednesday night at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

Ross went first and led from start to finish in the second heat as he crossed the line in 45.24 seconds. In the following heat, Stewart trailed early before unleashing his familiar kick over the final 200 meters to win in 45.86.

The Aggies will compete with six other runners for the NCAA 400-meter title at 9:02 p.m. Friday (ET). It will be their third matchup this season. Stewart beat Ross at the Aggie Invitational at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track on April 10 as Stewart ran a 45.43 and Ross ran a 45.71. Ross finished first at the MEAC championship meet at Irwin Belk Track on May 8, holding off a Stewart rally to run a 44.60, one of the best times in the world this year.

By making the 400 final, Ross and Stewart are first-team All-Americans in the event. The Aggies' main rival in the final will be Ohio State's Tyler Johnson, who had the second-fastest qualifying time Wednesday (45.33).