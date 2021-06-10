N.C. A&T's Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross Jr. advance to 400 final at NCAA track

EUGENE, Ore. — N.C. A&T senior Trevor Stewart and freshman Randolph Ross Jr. won their 400-meter heats Wednesday night at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Ross went first and led from start to finish in the second heat as he crossed the line in 45.24 seconds. In the following heat, Stewart trailed early before unleashing his familiar kick over the final 200 meters to win in 45.86.
The Aggies will compete with six other runners for the NCAA 400-meter title at 9:02 p.m. Friday (ET). It will be their third matchup this season. Stewart beat Ross at the Aggie Invitational at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track on April 10 as Stewart ran a 45.43 and Ross ran a 45.71. Ross finished first at the MEAC championship meet at Irwin Belk Track on May 8, holding off a Stewart rally to run a 44.60, one of the best times in the world this year.
By making the 400 final, Ross and Stewart are first-team All-Americans in the event. The Aggies' main rival in the final will be Ohio State's Tyler Johnson, who had the second-fastest qualifying time Wednesday (45.33).
Stewart and Ross also will run in the 4x400 final Friday, joining A&T senior Akeem Sirleaf and junior Daniel Stokes. The foursome ran a 3:03.23 for Wednesday's fastest qualifying time. The Aggies' 4x400 team won the indoor NCAA championship in March.
N.C. A&T had others qualify for finals Wednesday, including freshman 200 runner Javonte Harding. He had the sixth-fastest qualifying time, finishing in 20.28 to reach Friday's final, which is scheduled for 9:37 p.m. Harding failed to qualify for the 100 final. His time of 10.22 was the 10th fastest.
Harding also qualified, along with Ross, Strokes and Sirleaf in the men's 4x100 relay with the fourth-fastest qualifying time of 39:00.
Off the track, Aggies junior Brandon Hicklin finished fourth in the long jump with a personal best of 25 feet, 11½ inches. That jump earned Hicklin All-America status.
A&T athletes failed to qualify for finals in the 400 hurdles, the 110 hurdles and the 800. Fifth-year senior Abbas Abbkar finished in the top 16 in the 400 hurdles with his time of 1:48.92 to earn second-team All-America honors. Junior Cory Poole placed in the top 16 in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 13.75 to earn second-team All-America recognition.
Harding will also earn second-team All-American honors in the 100. The women will begin their semifinals Thursday at Hayward Field.
