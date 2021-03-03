N.C. State's Elissa Cunane says battling COVID-19 to get to the ACC Tournament 'has been worth it, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tough'

On how hard it was to miss time on the court in January after she contracted COVID-19:

“It was definitely really tough. I missed two games against Virginia Tech, and the first game I was at home biting my nails the whole game just lying in bed staring at the screen and talking with old teammates (via text and social media) throughout the game. Being able to be there at Virginia Tech (for the second game), that was almost worse because I was on the bench but not able to sub into the game. I definitely saw the team grow a lot during that week, especially the way Camille (Hobby) stepped up when I was gone. I really saw everyone develop a lot more, which gave us more strength going toward the end of the season.”

On what it was like coming back:

“Honestly, it happened pretty quickly for me. I definitely did come out firing as soon as I was allowed to touch a ball. I was a little crazy for the first couple of minutes of practice, but after that I got settled in and didn’t feel any repercussions or sickness or anything like that. The trainers did a really good job of working me back in after undergoing all my tests and everything.”

On whether all the protocols and other challenges associated with COVID-19 have been worth it: