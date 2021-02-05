 Skip to main content
N.C. Wesleyan women top Greensboro College
N.C. Wesleyan College's Kayla Johnson scored a game-high 29 points as Greensboro College dropped a Friday night USA South game to the Battling Bishops, 94-61.

The Pride shot 38.5 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent fourth-quarter shooting. N.C. Wesleyan shot 40 percent from the field, posting a 57.1-percent effort in the second quarter.

The Battling Bishops out-rebounded the Pride, 48-37, but Greensboro held the edge in second-chance points, 15-11. N.C. Wesleyan capitalized on 27 Greensboro turnovers, converting those miscues into 31 points. The Pride turned 13 N.C. Wesleyan turnovers into eight points.

Lauren Livingston led the Pride with 20 points on eight-for-14 shooting. Karli Mason added 14 points on four-for-14 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Johnson's 29 points came on 10-for-20 shooting. Kayrisma Harrison added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

The Pride and the Battling Bishops finish their home-and-home series Sunday with a 2 p.m. game at N.C. Wesleyan.

