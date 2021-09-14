 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm to open season in November
0 Comments
top story

NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm to open season in November

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swarm logo web 021121

The Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League schedule for the 2021-22 season will start on Nov. 5. Here's what you need to know about the Charlotte Hornets affiliate and their playing dates:

Key dates

Nov. 5: Birmingham (Pelicans), 7 (season opener)

Dec. 31: Windy City (Bulls), 1

Jan. 17: Capital City (Wizards), 1

March 31: Maine (Celtics), 7 (final home game)

April 2: At Raptors 905, 2 (final game)

Arena

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Home vs. away

Home games: 26 (17 on Fridays or Saturdays)

Away games: 22

Winter Showcase neutral site: 2

Showcase Cup

The season's first 14 games will be part of a new event, the Showcase Cup, which will end with a championship at the Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22. Teams will be separated into four regional pods, playing 12 games, with the teams with the top winning percentages in each pod and the four teams with the next-best winning percentages advancing to a single-elimination tournament at the Winter Showcase.

After the Showcase

Team records will be reset, and a 36-game regular season will begin Dec. 27. Only records from the 36-game season will determine the playoff field.

Information and full schedule

gsoswarm.com, (336) 907-3600

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News