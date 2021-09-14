NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm to open season in November

The Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League schedule for the 2021-22 season will start on Nov. 5. Here's what you need to know about the Charlotte Hornets affiliate and their playing dates:
Key dates
Nov. 5: Birmingham (Pelicans), 7 (season opener)
Dec. 31: Windy City (Bulls), 1
Jan. 17: Capital City (Wizards), 1
March 31: Maine (Celtics), 7 (final home game)
April 2: At Raptors 905, 2 (final game)
Arena
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Home vs. away
Home games: 26 (17 on Fridays or Saturdays)
Away games: 22
Winter Showcase neutral site: 2
Showcase Cup
The season's first 14 games will be part of a new event, the Showcase Cup, which will end with a championship at the Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22. Teams will be separated into four regional pods, playing 12 games, with the teams with the top winning percentages in each pod and the four teams with the next-best winning percentages advancing to a single-elimination tournament at the Winter Showcase.
After the Showcase
Team records will be reset, and a 36-game regular season will begin Dec. 27. Only records from the 36-game season will determine the playoff field.
Information and full schedule
gsoswarm.com, (336) 907-3600