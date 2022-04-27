 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA adds girls wrestling as a championship sport

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association's board of directors completed its first spring meeting Tuesday since the association reached a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education.

These are some highlights of the board's actions at the meeting:

Added girls wrestling as an individual championship sport for the 2023-2024 athletics year. The NCHSAA has sponsored a girls wrestling invitational championship for two years and will again in 2022-23 before it becomes a fully sanctioned sport.

 Added a separate 4-A classification for the girls lacrosse playoffs, effective for the 2022-2023 athletics year. Teams from all four classifications currently compete in one open tournament.

 Approved a five-quarter rule for basketball allowing ninth- and 10th-graders to participate in five quarters of play in a single day between varsity and junior varsity games. This was done to promote and sustain junior varsity programs across the state and will be a three-year pilot program.

 Approved a 5 percent distribution from interest earned on the association’s General Endowment Fund to member schools, including a 5.05 percent distribution from the Education/Health and Safety Endowment Fund.

 Approved membership fees remaining at $1 per pupil for 2022-2023. The board eliminated a $100 administrative fee that had been charged to all member schools, also effective for 2022-2023.

 Changed the NCHSAA's revenue share to 20 percent for all fourth-round playoff contests in all team and bracketed sports. Under the new memorandum of understanding, the association will receive its share in all rounds from the net revenues of all playoff and championships, rather than from gross receipts.

At the conclusion of the meeting, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said: “Today has been a landmark meeting for the NCHSAA, on many fronts. As we celebrate the 50th year since the passage of Title IX, our board was able to sanction a new women’s sport, women’s wrestling, and add a new championship classification in women’s lacrosse."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

