NCHSAA announces 2020-21 playoff bracketing format

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced a playoff bracketing plan for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday that was put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volleyball, which held its first matches Nov. 16 and begins playoffs Jan. 12, will be the first sport to utilize the new plan, which was approved during the NCHSAA's winter board of directors meeting.
A 2020-2021 Playoff Bracketing page has been created at NCHSAA.org. The page includes the generic process as well as volleyball-specific berths. The generic process will be used next for basketball, soccer, lacrosse, football (subdivided), softball and baseball and determines how many automatic qualifiers a conference receives and which region that conference's teams will be placed in for the playoffs.
Here's what that means for conference with Triad area teams:
• Northwest 1-A: 1 automatic qualifiers, West Region.
• Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A: 1 2-A automatic qualifier, 1 1-A automatic qualifier, West Region.
• PAC 7 2-A/1-A: 2 2-A automatic qualifiers, East Region; 1 1-A automatic qualifier, West Region.
• Central Carolina 2-A: 3 automatic qualifiers, West Region.
• Mid-State 2-A: 2 automatic qualifiers, East Region.
• Western Piedmont 2-A: 2 automatic qualifiers, West Region.
• Mid-State Athletic 3-A/2-A: 1 3-A automatic qualifier, East Region; 1 2-A automatic qualifier, East Region.
• Mid-Piedmont 3-A: 2 automatic qualifiers, East Region.
• Piedmont Triad 3-A: 1 automatic qualifier, West Region.
• Central Piedmont 4-A: 1 automatic qualifier, West Region.
• Metro 4-A: 1 automatic qualifier, West Region.
The NCHSAA also announced that it has adjusted the regional and state qualification process in cross country, which also began Nov. 16 and has regionals Jan. 16. The updated guidelines have been included in the Modified Sports Manual.
All regional meets must use a "spaced mass start," each race is limited to 50 or fewer runners and start times for races should be at least 45 minutes apart.
The top three teams and top four individuals not on those teams from each regional championship will advance to the state meet for a total of 100 runners per gender classification.
