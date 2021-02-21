NCHSAA basketball playoffs start Tuesday

GRIMSLEY (10-2)

No. 11 seed Class 4-A West, at No. 6 Cary Panther Creek (12-1)

Outlook for the Whirlies: Grimsley has to travel to Cary, where it will try to contain Charlotte commit Daylen Berry, a 6-foot-4 guard who is averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. The Catamounts are stingy defensively, giving up an average of just 44.8 points per game. The Whirlies will need a big game inside from Travis Shaw and Daniel Cooper.

MOREHEAD (8-5)

No. 10 seed Class 2-A East, at No. 7 St. Pauls (13-1)

NORTHERN GUILFORD (14-0)

No. 10 seed Class 3-A East, at No. 7 East Chapel Hill (8-4)

Outlook for the Nighthawks: If any team has a gripe with the random draw the NCHSAA used to seed conference champions this year it might be a Northern squad that outscored opponents by an average of 36 points. Yes, everyone knew the procedure going into Sunday's bracketing, but that doesn't soften the blow of going 14-0 and having to play at an 8-4 East Chapel Hill team in the first round. The good news is that if Northern wins its opener, it likely will be home against Fayetteville Westover in the second round because the Wolverines travel to Sanford to face a Southern Lee time they beat by 41 points in January. That's how strange the brackets are this year.