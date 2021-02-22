 Skip to main content
NCHSAA basketball playoffs will open Tuesday night; here's where area teams will play
NCHSAA basketball playoffs will open Tuesday night; here's where area teams will play

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Tuesday's games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 12 Glenn (9-2) at No. 5 Page (12-2), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (5-2) at No. 4 Reynolds (11-1), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Grimsley (10-2) at No. 6 Cary Panther Creek (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 13 Dudley (7-5) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (13-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Charlotte Catholic (11-2) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (11-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 9 East Wake (12-2) at No. 8 Eastern Guilford (10-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Northern Guilford (14-0) at No. 7 East Chapel Hill (8-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 9 Atkins (12-1) at No. 8 West Stanly (11-1). 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Forbush (9-3) at No. 3 North Lincoln (12-2)

No. 11 East Lincoln (11-3) at No. 6 North Davidson (11-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 12 Red Springs (7-4) at No. 5 Reidsville (10-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Morehead (8-5) at No. 7 St. Pauls (13-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 11 Huntersville Christ the King (10-3) at No. 6 Mount Airy (11-3)

No. 15 Winston-Salem Prep (8-6) at No. 2 Hayesville (14-0), 6 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 12 Charlotte Independence (5-2) at No. 5 Northwest Guilford (12-1), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Ragsdale (11-3) at No. 4 East Forsyth (12-1), 6 p.m.

No. 15 West Forsyth (10-3) at No. 2 South Caldwell (6-6), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 10 Charlotte Catholic (10-3) at No. 7 Dudley (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 15 Southwest Guilford (8-2) at No. 2 Enka (13-1), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 11 Southeast Guilford (6-5) at No. 6 Rocky Mount (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Northern Guilford (12-1) at No. 2 Greenville D.H. Conley (11-0), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 16 Ledford (11-3) at No. 1 West Stokes (11-0)

No. 12 North Davidson (10-2) at No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill (7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 North Surry (9-3) at No. 7 West Wilkes (11-0)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 15 North Lenoir (9-1) at No. 2 McMichael (4-8), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Wheatmore (10-3) at No. 4 Reidsville (5-4), 5 p.m.

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 16 Clover Garden (12-2) at No. 1 East Surry (14-0)

No. 15 Bishop McGuinness (8-4) at No. 2 Bessemer City (8-4), 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

