NCHSAA boys golf championships are Monday and Tuesday

What

Individual and team championships

When

Monday and Tuesday

Where

Class 4-A, Pinehurst No. 8; Class 3-A, Pinehurst No. 6; Class 2-A, Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs; Class 1-A, Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines.

Format

Two rounds, stroke play

Area golfers competing

Class 4-A: Teams, Page (Christian Beeker, Tanner Cadieux, Shuford Edwards, Charlie Plate), Reynolds (Preston Howe, Fisher Kennedy, Ford Morrow, Owen Pearce); individual, Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), Gavin Deibler (Reagan), Cooper Diaz (Reagan), Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), Hayden Magnussen (Northern Guilford), Hunter Master (Northwest Guilford), Chase McLaughlin (Glenn).

Class 3-A: Teams, High Point Central (Hunter Busick, Davis DeLille, Riley Johson, Ian White), Rockingham County (Blaine Cayton, Luke Crouse, Colby Gunter, Ryder Wilmouth). 

Class 2-A: Individual, Will Twilla (Morehead).

Class 1-A: Team, Bishop McGuinness (William Grissom, Riggs Handy, Sam Sherrill, Ted Williams). Individuals, Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

