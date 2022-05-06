NCHSAA boys golf championships are Monday and Tuesday

What
Individual and team championships
When
Monday and Tuesday
Where
Class 4-A, Pinehurst No. 8; Class 3-A, Pinehurst No. 6; Class 2-A, Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs; Class 1-A, Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines.
Format
Two rounds, stroke play
Area golfers competing
Class 4-A: Teams, Page (Christian Beeker, Tanner Cadieux, Shuford Edwards, Charlie Plate), Reynolds (Preston Howe, Fisher Kennedy, Ford Morrow, Owen Pearce); individual, Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), Gavin Deibler (Reagan), Cooper Diaz (Reagan), Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), Hayden Magnussen (Northern Guilford), Hunter Master (Northwest Guilford), Chase McLaughlin (Glenn).
People are also reading…
Class 3-A: Teams, High Point Central (Hunter Busick, Davis DeLille, Riley Johson, Ian White), Rockingham County (Blaine Cayton, Luke Crouse, Colby Gunter, Ryder Wilmouth).
Class 2-A: Individual, Will Twilla (Morehead).
Class 1-A: Team, Bishop McGuinness (William Grissom, Riggs Handy, Sam Sherrill, Ted Williams). Individuals, Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.