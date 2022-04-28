NCHSAA boys team tennis scoreboard

First round
Wednesday's results
(Area teams)
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Lake Norman 6, No. 12 Reagan 0
No. 13 Grimsley 9, No. 4 Watauga 0
No. 6 Page 5, No. 11 Concord Cox Mill 1
No. 2 West Forsyth 6, No. 15 Matthews Weddington 0
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Atkins 5, No. 12 South Rowan 4
No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 13 Rockingham County 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes 5, No. 8 Cornerstone Charter 1
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 13 Cherryville 0
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman
No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
