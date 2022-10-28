NCHSAA cross country regionals are Saturday

What
NCHSAA boys and girls regional championships
When
Saturday
Where (area teams)
Class 4-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; Class 3-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; Class 2-A Midwest, Surry Central HS, Dobson; Class 1-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville.
Format
The top 25 percent of teams or top four teams, whichever is greater, in each classification qualify for the state championships Nov. 5 at Ivey Redmon; team scores are based on a school’s five top performers; the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team also will qualify for states.