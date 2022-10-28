 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCHSAA cross country regionals are Saturday

  • 0
NCHSAA 2A State Cross Country Meet (copy)

Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville is the site of three NCHSAA Midwest Regional cross country meets Saturday, as well as the state championships Nov. 5. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

What

NCHSAA boys and girls regional championships

When

Saturday

Where (area teams)

Class 4-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; Class 3-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; Class 2-A Midwest, Surry Central HS, Dobson; Class 1-A Midwest, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville. 

Format

The top 25 percent of teams or top four teams, whichever is greater, in each classification qualify for the state championships Nov. 5 at Ivey Redmon; team scores are based on a school’s five top performers; the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team also will qualify for states.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert