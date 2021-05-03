NCHSAA football championship games

At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
CLEVELAND (10-0) vs. MOUNT TABOR (10-0)
Class 3-AA
7 p.m. Thursday
TV: WMYV-48
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Streaming audio: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
RALEIGH CARDINAL GIBBONS (9-0) vs. GRIMSLEY (9-0)
Class 4-A
7 p.m. Friday
TV: WMYV-48
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Streaming audio: GreensboroSports.com, TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
TARBORO (8-2) vs. EAST SURRY (9-1)
Class 1-AA
Noon Saturday
TV: WMYV-48
REIDSVILLE (9-0) vs. BURNSVILLE MOUNTAIN HERITAGE (8-2)
Class 2-A
5 p.m. Saturday
TV: WMYV-48
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
ALSO PLAYING
At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Thursday
Class 2-A: St. Pauls (8-0) vs. Salisbury (8-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 3-A: Havelock (10-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (9-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1-A: Pinetown Northside (8-2) vs. Murphy (9-1), noon
Class 4-AA: Rolesville (9-0) vs. Charlotte Vance (9-1), 5 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
Priced at $14, plus a $3.05 service fee. Online only and available starting Tuesday through the North Carolina and N.C. State ticket offices. Spectators will be assigned seats in pods of one, two and/or four. Children younger than 5 do not need a ticket, but must arrive and enter the stadium with a paying adult. No tickets will be available at the gate, and no cash will be accepted at concession stands (debit or credit cards only).
